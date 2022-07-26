type here...
CANADA

Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s political conference in Washington, D.C. in March 2017, says Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilivre has the best chance of defeating the Liberals in the next federal election. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper says Pierre Poilivre is the Conservative leadership candidate with the best chance of leading the party to victory in the next federal election.

Harper’s announcement was made in a video posted Monday night to Facebook and Twitter, in which he described Poillivere’s ability to garner the support of new members as critical to success.

“This is how we win the next federal election, and in my opinion, Pierre made the most convincing case,” Harper said.

Poialivre’s campaign claims that more than 300,000 members have signed up to compete in the leadership race.

Harper also praised Poilivre, a longtime MP serving in Ottawa’s Carleton County, as a powerful communicator who identified the most pressing issues facing Canada.

“He talked about issues, especially economic issues that matter,” Harper said, listing Canada’s debt, inflation and housing problems among the issues Poilivre is prepared to address.

Harper also said that Poilivre recognizes “the need to fix the institutions that are ruining Canadian families.”

The central theme of Poilevre’s campaign is a promise to destroy the “gatekeepers” who he says stand in the way of economic growth and good governance.

During the May debate, Poilevre also said he would fire Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. He accuses the central bank and liberal government of overseeing reckless monetary policy, which he says has pushed inflation to levels not seen in decades.

  • Poilivre to miss third Conservative leader debate as voting continues
  • Patrick Brown’s campaign sees Charest as the best alternative for the Conservatives if their candidate is not reinstated

Poilivre held two Cabinet positions under Harper, first as Minister of State for Democratic Reform from 2013 to 2015 and then as Secretary of Employment and Social Development until the Conservatives lost the federal election in late 2015.

Harper’s comments mark the first time the former prime minister has spoken out during the race for leadership of the party he helped form. He has not made similar public statements of support in the 2017 or 2020 leaderboards.

Other candidates in the Conservative leadership race are Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber and Scott Aitchison.

The party will announce its new leader on 10 September.



CANADA

