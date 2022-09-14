New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Stephen Curry’s rise to NBA lore really began in 2015, when he won his first MVP award and led the Golden State Warriors to their first NBA title since 1975.

But the year before, as Curry began to become a household name, the Warriors faced the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and Curry and his fellow NBA players did something nearly unprecedented in the league.

Before Game 4 of that series, Clippers owner Donald Sterling was found to have used racial slurs on tape recordings.

The Clippers and Warriors threatened to boycott the game, eventually deciding to protest by wearing warm-up shirts inside, removing them, and placing them at midcourt before the game.

However, Curry regrets not walking off the court as planned eight years ago.

“My biggest regret is missing the game,” Curry said told Rolling Stone. “It’s a moment of benefit beyond anything we could possibly say.”

The Warriors decided to follow the lead of the Clippers, especially their former star guard Chris Paul. But Curry said he wanted to make his voice known and would not accept anything less than a harsh punishment for Sterling, now 88.

According to the Mercury News , they discussed the idea once more, but before Game 5, NBA commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling for life, fined him $2.5 million and forced him to sell the team.

The protest before Game 4 worked and there is no need to boycott Game 5 anymore.

“This is the only opportunity for us to make a statement in front of the largest audience that we will accept nothing but the maximum sentence.” Curry said at the time. “We will deal with the consequences later but we are not playing.”

The Clippers won the series in seven games.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a playoff game in 2020 in response to Jacob Blake’s shooting. The NBA and MLB responded by postponing other scheduled games.