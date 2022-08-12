Stephen Colbert announced Louis Cato as the new band leader on ‘The Late Show’

(CNN) Stephen Colbert announced that bandleader Jon Batiste is leaving “The Late Show” to pursue other interests after seven seasons. Musician Louis Cato will step in to lead the house band.

Colbert thanked Oscar and Grammy Award winner Batiste on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“We’ve been so lucky to have had a front row seat to John’s incredible talent for the past seven years. And will we miss him here? ‘Yes!’ But we’re happy for you, John, and I can’t wait to come back as a guest on your next hit record,” Colbert said.

Cato, who has worked with artists such as Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, John Legend and Talib Kweli, served as interim bandleader this summer and will take over permanently.

Louis Cato is the intermission bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this summer.

“Lewis has done a great job this summer, and he’s very humble, so he won’t say it. But I will. He’s a musical genius. He can play every instrument out there. Give him an afternoon, he’ll do it. How about Mozart on the shoehorn?” Learn to play,” Colbert said.

Read on