Comedian Stephen Colbert and Emmy-award-winning actress Mindy Calling joked about their alleged beef during Monday night’s segment of “The Late Show.”

Colbert began by reading aloud a list of headlines detailing their rumored feud, including “Mindy Kaling mercilessly fires Stephen Colbert after he cuts off his Apple Watch,” “Controversial reason Stephen Colbert apologizes to Mindy Kaling” and “Doss.” Do you have beef with Mindy calling Stephen Colbert?” the pair laughed off hints of any tension between them.

“Mindy, let’s settle that last one. Do you and I have a beef?” asked Colbert.

“We’re the new Kanye-Pete,” she jokingly replied, comparing herself to Kanye West because she’s “a freaking genius.”

Kaling later added, “I mean, if I had to really look into it, I think there were things you did,” to which Colbert interjected, “They didn’t say anything about you talking–t about me at the Emmys last year! You messed me up on stage at the Emmys last year. —called h!”

“Wait, that’s true,” said Kaling. “You know what? Forget it. We have a problem!”

Colbert ended the comedy bit by saying, “We do! And I said, ‘It takes one to know one!'”

appeared calling”The Late ShowTo promote the latest season of her Netflix comedy-drama series “Never Have I Ever,” the show focuses on the coming-of-age story of an Indian American teenager trying to navigate high school.

Previously, there was an “Office” star Joined Colbert To promote her other works including “The Mindy Project”.