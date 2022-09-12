New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kevin Durant trade rumors have surrounded the NBA offseason as the Brooklyn Nets’ request for the superstar sent shockwaves through the league before it finally came to fruition.

The possibility of Durant being traded back to the Golden State Warriors after leaving the team to join the Nets was a rumor that hit the NBA-sphere over the summer. Stephen Curry would surely have enjoyed Durant’s return to the team.

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors, Curry said Rolling Stone Magazine The Warriors internally discussed the idea of ​​trading for Durant in an article published Sunday.

“If he was available, would you be?” We had an internal conversation about Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they called me and said, ‘How do you feel about this?’ they ask me,” Curry told the magazine.

“I never hesitated. The idea of ​​playing with KD and getting to know who he is, from our history over those three years, I think KD is a really good guy. I think he’s misunderstood. I think he has some things going for him. His trust in the people around him in his life. To the detriment of the ability, to make him feel safe all the time. So all those things, I understand from playing with him and getting to know him. I love that guy.”

Curry said entertaining that kind of conversation isn’t an idea, but assured he has more confidence in the roster’s current makeup to win a second straight title.

The Nets never found the right deal for Durant, and he and the front office will squash whatever beef they have to get him ready for the 2022-23 season.

Durant and Curry played together in Golden State for three seasons and won two championships.