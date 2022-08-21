type here...
Politics Stelter said CNN should hold the media accountable by...
Politics

Stelter said CNN should hold the media accountable by the end of the show

By printveela editor

NEW YORK (AP) — “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he’s still rooting for CNN after his show was canceled this week, but the network and others insisted it’s important to hold the media accountable.

CNN gave Stelter the chance to host the final episode of the 30-year-old Sunday morning program in a media outlet — a rarity on television — after it was announced this week that he and the show were leaving.

Stelter said standing up for decency, democracy and dialogue is not partisanship.

“Standing up against demagogues is not partisanship,” he said. “It is necessary. This is patriotism. We should make sure that we do not give platforms to those who lie to our faces. But we also need to make sure that we represent the whole spectrum of the debate and represent what is happening in the country and in the world.

This is Stelter’s most direct reference to what is believed to be the cause of his death; CNN hasn’t talked about it publicly. Since he started this spring, new CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht has made it clear that he wants to tone down his opinion, especially since it has made Republicans resistant to the network.

Stelter, who has written a book about Fox News Channel and is a frequent critic of Fox, is a lightning rod for conservatives’ complaints.

Some of his last “reliable sources” guests were live. Eric Deggans, NPR television critic, said he hopes CNN continues to provide context to viewers and not be reduced to a false equivalency. “Just the facts” aren’t enough, he said.

“CNN has the guts to do that?” Deggans asked. “I hope so.”

Stelter, who hosted the show for nine years, also guest-starred Watergate scribe Carl Bernstein and brought back the first guest from the first “Reliable Sources” in 1992 — then-local journalist Brian Karem.

