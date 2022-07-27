Stellantis confirms layoffs at Windsor and Brampton plants

Stellantis said on Wednesday that it expects job cuts at its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants in Ontario in the coming months as the automaker seeks to define “efficiency.”

The company announced on Tuesday that it would offer a retirement incentive program and undergo “downsizing”, but did not comment on whether there would be layoffs in addition to positions eliminated as a result of employee layoffs.

However, a spokesman for Stellantis confirmed on Wednesday that job cuts are part of the plan.

“We hope to minimize any potential layoffs with pension incentive packages,” LouAnne Gosselin said in a statement.

Stellantis, a company formed after Fiat Chrysler’s merger with Peugeot, builds the Chrysler Pacifica and other minivans at Windsor, and the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger at Brampton.

The two factories have a total of about 5,800 active full-time employees – about 3,500 in Windsor and 2,300 in Brampton.

The company did not comment on how many positions it intends to eliminate. It had previously pledged to eventually restore third shifts at the Windsor and Brampton plants, which would create additional jobs.

LISTEN | Dave Cassidy of Unifor joins CBC’s Windsor Morning: windsor morning 7:32 Unifor battery plant Shovels will be shipped to the Windsor EV battery plant next month. It should create 25 hundred jobs in the city. But will these jobs be unionized?

Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, which represents workers in Windsor, said that when incentives like this are offered, there are questions about the status of second shift and the recovery plan for third.

These plans, he said, have not changed.

The union asked for a pension incentive for those who want to leave.

“This is an ongoing discussion that we have had for several years and now they are going to offer people an incentive to leave. There will be some concrete numbers around that in skilled trades and manufacturing, and people are going to be able to leave, and that will bring back some of our laid-offs,” he said.

The layoffs will come before historic investment in electric vehicles and batteries in Canada.

Stellantis pointed out that $3.6 billion was allocated earlier this year to refurbish and modernize its factories at Windsor and Brampton, a sign of a strong commitment to its future in the country. The company also partnered with LG Energy Solution to build a $4.9 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

“As we transition to a sustainable mobile technology company, we continue to review our operations in terms of efficiency,” the company said on Tuesday.