Reps. Elise Stefanik and Byron Donalds will compete to be chair of the House Republican Conference after the midterms as Republicans make plans for a potential House majority.

Stefanik, RN.Y., the current conference chair, announced Tuesday that she will seek re-election. Republicans have criticized Rep. She first assumed the role after being ousted by Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

“For the next 56 days, I am laser-focused on working to ensure that we achieve a historic Republican majority,” Stefanik said in a statement Tuesday.

“As House GOP conference chair this cycle I am proud to have united the entire Republican Conference around our country on a message of crisis and shattered fundraising records by raising more than $10M for candidates and committees.”

Several other Republicans backed Stefanik after her announcement. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who serves as her vice chair, is among them, as is Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.

Donalds, R-Fla., is a freshman who has made a name for himself through frequent media appearances. Although he has not officially announced that he will run for the position, his office confirmed to Fox News Digital that he is a candidate to replace Stefanik.

Stefanik is the only woman serving in House Republican leadership. Donald will be the only black member of the GOP leadership.

The conference chair race is one of several positions up for grabs for the GOP in the post-midterm realignment. If Republicans take back the House, incumbent Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., is expected to move to the position of Majority Leader, which would open up the job of Majority Whip.

Top candidates for the whip role include National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and current Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson, R-Ga. and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind.