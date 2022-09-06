New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris will retire No. 32, the day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Conception.

The four-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t worn the number since he left the Steelers in 1983, but it will become official — during the Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 matchup on Christmas.

“My grandfather once quoted: ‘Before Franco came here, we didn’t win much. He came here, we won’t lose.’ I think it’s great,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Franco’s impact on the franchise is hard to overstate.”

Harris had an illustrious career, but is best known for the aforementioned Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous and controversial plays in NFL history.

Two days before Christmas in 1972, the Steelers trailed the Oakland Raiders on 4th and 10 with 22 seconds left in the AFC divisional round. The pass deflected off Raiders’ DB Zach Tatum and bounced back several yards, but landed in the hands of Harris near midfield, who took it to the house for the lead.

However, the play has been the subject of debate ever since.

Some believe the ball actually hit Fuqua. In that case, under league rules at the time, Harris’ catch was considered illegal – if an offensive player touched the ball first, only that player was eligible for the catch.

Others also think the ball hit the ground before Harris made the catch.

Fans also rushed onto the field immediately after the touchdown, but there was still time left on the clock. It took 15 minutes to clear the field to hit the extra point.

The Steelers lost the AFC Championship Game the following week to the eventual undefeated Super Bowl Champion Miami Dolphins.

Although he is best known for one play, Harris was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990, his first year of eligibility.

His 12,120 rushing yards are the 15th most in NFL history and 11,950 of them came against Pittsburgh, a franchise-best. His 91 rushing touchdowns are tied for 11th all-time with former Steeler Jerome Bettis.

He made nine Pro Bowls and won four Super Bowls with the Steelers. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl IX thanks to his 158-yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris joins Ernie Stottner (No. 70) and Joe Greene (No. 75) as the only Steelers to have a player retired.