The Pittsburgh Steelers will pay A Tribute to Former Quarterback Dwayne Haskins The team that tragically died in April will be wearing a special helmet decal that will be worn through the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten shared images of the team’s helmets on social media, with the No. on the back. 3 Sticker displayed — Salute to Huskins, killed Hit by a vehicle On Florida Highway.

“#Steelers respect Their last teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets all year,” Lawten wrote.

Steelers adjusting to life without Dwayne Haskins at start of OTAs: Report

Haskins, who turns 25 this year, was training in Florida with his Steelers teammates when he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot and collided with a dump truck at 6:37 a.m. April 9, according to Florida. Highway Patrol.

He died on the spot.

After signing a one-year restricted free agent tender this offseason, Haskins was expected to compete Veteran Ben Roethlisberger is up for the starting job in Pittsburgh after his retirement.

“I think about him every day,” Mitchell Trubisky said at the start of organized team activities (OTAs), per USA Today. “I only knew him for a short time, but he definitely made an impact on my life in the short time I knew him.

“I think about him every day, when I wake up, step on the field and all those things. He’s in our hearts and how we live our lives is about honoring him every day.”

An Ohio State standout, Haskins finished as the second runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting in his final season with the Buckeyes, and he was taken 15th overall in 2019. Washington commanders.

He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh through 2021, but served as the third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.