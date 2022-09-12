New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt wants more options on his pectoral muscle, which he strained during the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Watt ran off the field late in the game and a TV camera caught him saying he believed he had torn his pec. He is awaiting the results of an MRI on Monday to confirm that diagnosis, but according to ESPN, Watt also decided to meet with doctors to get second and third options on the injury.

Those meetings with other doctors are likely to determine whether Watt can rehabilitate and attempt to return this season, or whether surgery is needed to repair the injury. If that happens, he’s likely to miss the rest of the season.

Those meetings with other doctors will come Tuesday, according to Pro Football Talk.

Watt is the Defensive Player of the Year, so it goes without saying how much Watt means to this Pittsburgh defense.

Watt won Defensive Player of the Year last season with 22.5 total sacks over 16 games to lead the NFL. In this contest, he had a sack, three of his six tackles for loss and an interception by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Steelers won the game against their division rival despite Watt having to sit out. It almost wasn’t over when Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Mar Chase caught Burrow’s throw for the game-tying touchdown.

But safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who played brilliantly in the game, blocked the extra point. He opened the scoring with a pick-six on Burrow’s first pass attempt of the season, and his attempts on that extra point allowed him to hit a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of overtime to start the season on the right side. foot

However, with Watt’s injury, the win could be bittersweet for head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers.