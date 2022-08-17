New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

TJ Watt is fresh off his best season.

But even after tying the 20-year-old NFL sack record and being named Defensive Player of the Year, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Still believes he has a ways to go before he can match brother JJ Watt’s career.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” Watt praised Arizona Cardinals defensive end If asked which of the two do you think is better?

“I want people to understand how great my brother really was in his prime,” Watt said. “I think it’s going to go away today, and I know he’s going to be upset if I say this, but I think it really is.

Steelers’ TJ Watt has ‘simple’ goal after spectacular 2021 season

“You go back and look, you look at the film, the guy was unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He would never say that, but I think people should go back and see.”

JJ Watt, five-time Pro Bowler Drafted by the Houston Texans In the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He earned five first-team All-Pro nods, was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times and led the league in tackles in 2012 and 2015.

After requesting his release from the Texans in 2021, Watt signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Cardinals, but was sidelined in Week 7 of last year with a season-ending shoulder injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The guy’s been doing incredible things for four or five years, and I think he can still play at a high level. I’m too early in my career to compare myself to him at this point, honestly,” the younger Watt brother said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

TJ Watt tied New York Giants legend and Hall of Fame inductee Michael Strahan’s record for sacks in a single season (22.5) last season, earning his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and his fourth Pro Bowl nod.