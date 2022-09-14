New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he was encouraged by rookie running back Jaylen Warren’s performance in his first professional appearance on an NFL field, but not for the reasons any fans might think.

Warren’s stat line isn’t spectacular.

He had seven rushing yards on three carries. He was targeted once by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the team’s overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

So, why is Tomlin looking on the bright side?

“He hasn’t peed under his leg and that’s a great place to start,” Tomlin told reporters. “And that can happen to a young guy, but I think that’s what represented him throughout the process and that’s why he went from being an undrafted guy to someone who’s carving out a role for himself.

“Because at no stage in the team’s development did he let things get too big for him. He was competitive and he was competing. He was on Sunday, good for him and good for us.”

Warren was a running back at Utah State and Oklahoma State during his collegiate career.

He spent two seasons with the Aggies before transferring to Oklahoma State. He had 821 rushing yards and eight touchdowns at Utah State and 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns in his lone season with the Cowboys.

Warren stayed with the Steelers after the draft to provide depth behind Naji Harris.

Harris suffered a foot injury in Week 1 but hopes to play in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.