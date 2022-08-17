New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Nazi Harris is the all-time leading rusher in history Alabama football and national champion But his relationship with legendary head coach Nick Saban was never peachy.

On the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” Harris Discusses his time at Alabama And how his relationship with Saban began.

“Me and Saban, we didn’t get along at first,” Harris said said in the podcast . “We had a couple of arguments at first because he didn’t understand what kind of dude I was.”

Steelers’ TJ Watt has ‘simple’ goal after spectacular 2021 season

“I’m not one to sit back and let somebody talk to me, I guess, in a way I don’t expect to say something,” Harris continued. “I can take coaching, but there’s a certain kind of line when you cross it, ‘OK, I’m a man, you don’t talk to me like that, bro.’ So I guess he’s not used to having someone talk back to him.”

Harris explained that he felt Saban looked down on him early in his time at Alabama and left the school for two weeks after one incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s the year of COVID, and I’m back at school,” Harris said. “It was our last event. Imagine all four years, we were head down, but in a good way. Then I imagine the year of Covid, the last event happened, and I left school.

“So, I left school for two weeks. People didn’t know it, I left school for two weeks. And then, Saban sat me down in the office. We exchanged words. From then on, he took his time. It was his day to understand who I was. And from that day forward We are strong.”

Alabama in the AP College Football Poll to open the 2022 season

Harris came to Alabama from California in 2017, winning two national championships with the Crimson Tide. In 2019 and 2020, Harris became Saban’s featured back, rushing for 2,690 yards and 39 touchdowns. Harris passed Derrick Henry in 2020 to become Alabama’s all-time leading rusher, finishing his career with 3,843 yards over his four seasons.

Harris was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on 307 carries in his rookie year.

Alabama’s Nick Saban calls the 2021 season a ‘rebuilding year’

During the podcast appearance, Harris spoke highly of Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, saying that Tomlin and Saban are very different coaches.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Two different people. Mike T actually sat down to get to know the players in a way,” Harris said on “The Pivot Podcast.”

“Coach Saban, and it’s nothing bad, is how he is. I’m my way, you behave the way you behave. He behaves how he behaves and Mike T behaves his way. Just two different players, but everyone wants to win.”