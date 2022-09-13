New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Naji Harris will be on the field in their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Week 1 injury “Nothing too crazy.”

Harris, who lived up to his potential as a first-round draft pick in his rookie season last year, left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals With an apparent foot injury in the fourth quarter.

When he didn’t return for overtime, concern grew for the second-year pro. But, during a performance SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio “ On Tuesday, Harris confirmed that he will be back on the field at practice and ready to go for the Patriots.

“I’m good… just dinged up, nothing too crazy,” he said of the injury. “The plan is that I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today is our day off, so we better get today off, that’s another day to recover and be ready to go this weekend.”

“I’ll be back to practice this week and I’ll play this weekend,” he added for clarification.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was more cautious when talking about Harris’ return date.

“Naz is really optimistic, it’s good to be young,” he told reporters on Tuesday. via NFL Network. “He looks in position, but he needs to practice and prove his readiness. That’s just my point of view.”

He continued: “He’s a talented guy, but he’s young, and I want to see some work from him. So we’ll take it day by day and see where it leads us in terms of his participation and the quality of that participation. As always, we’ll do what’s right for him and for us. “

Harris was elected co-captain for the 2022 season. In his first year with the Steelers, he rushed for 1,200 yards for seven touchdowns, hauled in 74 catches for three touchdowns and was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl.