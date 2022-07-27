New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering new territory without one Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the helm this season, but longtime head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t looking to “micromanage” his options at this point.

Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Rookie Kenny Pickett is in a battle for the starting job, but Tomlin said Tuesday he wants to see how the situation plays out organically before making a decision before Week 1.

“I’ll say this, because that’s the elephant in the room: We’re not going to micromanage or overmanage this quarterback competition. The depth chart doesn’t rest on every throw,” he said.

Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger talks playoff struggles, points to ‘coddled’ players

“We’re going to be a little more consistent than that. From a leadership standpoint, I think it’s important not to over-manage it, not be too impulsive, so I relayed to those guys and our actions continue to demonstrate that mindset.”

Trubisky, who took first-team reps in camp this offseason, bounced from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills last season, serving as Josh Allen’s backup.

Rudolph is a Backup for the Steelers Over the past three seasons with 10 career starts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As for Pickett, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 20 overall pick, Tomlin likes what he’s seen so far.

“I think when you’re 22, 23, 24 years old and you’ve been playing quarterback your whole life, you understand those unofficial responsibilities. [of leadership] It comes with position. “I care more about the obvious things: accuracy, taking care of the ball and things of that nature,” Tomlin said of the former University of Pittsburgh quarterback.

“I don’t have any level of concern about those things being in his wheelhouse. I’ve seen him do it on the sidelines in terms of leading his guys and what quarterbacks should be. I don’t think that’s the case. Important discussion.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Pickett’s best season at Pitt was his fifth year, during which he logged 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes, boosting his draft stock tremendously.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.