Pittsburgh Steelers Head coach Mike Tomlin Serving the Pittsburgh community.

Tomlin invited a group Cubs to Steelers practice After seeing them fight in the streets and stopping the altercation after getting out of his car, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Tomlin met with the kids for a few hours before inviting them to the Steelers’ training camp.

Pittsburgh running back Naji Harris also got involved by demonstrating how to perform the ladder drill.

Pittsburgh is entering its first season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired last year after 18 seasons. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett are competing for the starting job, though Trubisky is expected to be under center come week one of the NFL season.

Pickett will back up Trubisky in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

“All three guys played well,” Tomlin explained Thursday, according to NFL Network. “The main focus and mindset with how we built it this week was that we wanted to see Kenny in more varsity action.

“We know more about Mason [Rudolph]. Mitch has been around the professional game, so it’s been a big week [Pickett] I envisioned going into the first half of this game and getting a chance to see the front-line defenders for Jacksonville.”

Tomlin took over the Steelers in 2007 and became the second longest-tenured head coach in the NFL to win the Super Bowl in his second season. In his 15 seasons as a head coach, Tomlin never had a losing record and had 10 playoff appearances.