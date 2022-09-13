New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After an early test, it doesn’t look like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be losing star defensive end TJ Watt this season.

The Steelers are still considering additional opinions, but Watt will land on injured reserve but not be out for the season after suffering a pectoral injury Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Even if Watt is forced to miss time, that’s good news for the Steelers, who won’t have to completely replace the Defensive Player of the Year.

There is no exact timetable for when Watt will return, but NFL Network said it could be before the end of October, “depending on the medical process.”

Watt immediately knew something had happened to his pec, ran to the sideline with a limp on his left side and told the coaching staff he had torn it. An MRI is scheduled for Monday, and Watt will reportedly get a second and third opinion on the injury on Tuesday.

Watt had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Steelers’ blowout win over their division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. Chris Boswell hammered home a 53-yard game-winning field goal in overtime after hitting an offright on his first attempt. A blocked extra point by Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of the fourth quarter kept the Steelers’ hopes alive.

An injury to their best defensive player made the win bittersweet for head coach Mike Tomlin’s group. But now there is a chance of relief this week when there is an official move on Watt.

Watt won Defensive Player of the Year last season with 22.5 total sacks over 16 games to lead the NFL.