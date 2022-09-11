type here...
Steelers honor late QB Dwayne Haskins with special helmet decal
Sports

Steelers honor late QB Dwayne Haskins with special helmet decal

By printveela editor

Honoring late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins A no. 3 Helmet decal This season.

“We want to recognize Dwayne any way we can and every game this year …,” running back Naji Harris said. Via Steelers.com. “Putting three behind the helmets is one of them.”

Harris, A team captainConversations with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin led to the team coming up with a special tribute to Haskins, who died in April.

The Steelers signed Haskins as a free agent after two seasons with the Washington Commanders. The 2019 first-round pick has totaled 2,804 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 career games.

The former Ohio State quarterback spent the 2021 season with the Steelers. He died while trying to cross lanes on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, FL. According to local authorities, Haskins was hit by a dump truck while looking for a gas station.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

A toxicology report released by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office found Haskins was intoxicated at the time of the crash. At the time of his autopsy he had a blood-alcohol concentration of at least 0.20%, more than double the legal limit of .08% in Florida.

Many colleagues and close friends shared love after Haskins’ death. At his alma mater, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud wore a Haskins jersey during the Buckeyes’ spring game and led the offense to the end zone.

“I thought it was important that he go the right way,” Stroud said. “So, I’m excited about his last play on the ‘Shoe Was a Touchdown. I’m excited for that.”

The Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the battle of the AFC North to open their season on Sunday at 1pm ET in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh will start the season with Haskins on their minds and helmets.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky told USA TODAY Sports in May. “I think about him every day, I only knew him a short time, but he definitely left an impact on my life in the short time I knew him, I think about him every day, when I wake up, step on the field, all those things. He’s in our hearts. And how we live our lives is to honor Him every day.”



Steelers honor late QB Dwayne Haskins with special helmet decal

Honoring late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins A no. 3 Helmet decal This season."We want to recognize...
Steelers honor late QB Dwayne Haskins with special helmet decal

Honoring late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins A no. 3 Helmet decal This season.
