Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8-1)

New faces: QB Mitch Trubisky, QB Kenny Pickett, LB Myles Jack, DL Larry Ogunjobi, OL James Daniel, C Mason Cole, CB Levi Wallace, WR George Pickens, DL DeMarvin Leal, WR Calvin Austin III.

Key losses: QB Ben Roethlisberger. CB Joe Haden, DL Stephon Tuitt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR James Washington, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Eric Ebron, ILB Joe Schobert, RT Zach Banner.

Strengths: The Steelers are one of the few teams in the league that can boast difference makers at all three levels of the defense. Defensive end Cam Hayward is a perennial Pro Bowler and — entering his 12th season — could mount a fringe Hall of Fame candidacy. OLB TJ Watt is perhaps the best edge rusher in the NFL and is coming off a season in which he won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award after tying a league record with 22 1/2 sacks. Pittsburgh made S Minkah Fitzpatrick very rich in the offseason, and he’s intent on proving he’s worth every penny.

Weaknesses: For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Steelers enter the season with uncertainty at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger is set to retire and Mitch Trubisky appears to be given the first chance to replace the franchise icon. How Trubisky fares will be a major factor in when — if not — first-round pick Kenny Pickett has a chance to show off his breakout season for the University of Pittsburgh last fall. And for all the star power on defense, there are serious depth concerns along the defensive line and at linebacker. The Steelers finished last in the NFL against the run last year. Before the arrival of Myles Jack and Larry Ogunjobi, the front seven offers some talent, but there are plenty of doubts about that.

Camp development: WR George Pickens, a second-round pick, looks every bit like the big-time playmaker the Steelers are looking to complement WR Deonte Johnson. The 6-foot-3 Pickens sometimes made difficult catches in traffic while stretching the field. His rapid emergence will put some pressure on WR Chase Claypool to recapture the magic of the first half of his rookie season in 2020.

Fantasy player to watch: RB Naji Harris. The Steelers relied heavily on Harris last season and he responded by setting the franchise rookie record for rushing yards in a season (1,200). Harris is versatile (74 receptions) and durable. Coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada said they are looking for ways to lighten the load on Harris a little bit, and the gap between Harris and the backups is too wide, but they have no choice but to let him travel as far as he can. go

FanDuel says: Win Super Bowl: 70-1. Over/Under Wins: 7.5.

Outlook: The Steelers enter the post-Roethlisberger era somewhat of an unknown. Can Trubisky shine in Chicago and play well after spending last season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo? Was Pickett’s rebel Heisman Trophy candidacy at Pitt last fall a mirage? Will the retooled offensive line be effective enough to allow the guy at quarterback to do his job effectively? Can’t the defense run against quality competition? Tomlin hasn’t had a losing season on the sidelines in 15 years. He’s taking on the challenge of trying to prove his success isn’t entirely dependent on Roethlisberger. The defense needs to be quick while the offense finds its footing. Don’t expect a huge drop into the depths of the AFC, but a lot of things will have to go right for them to return to the playoffs for a third straight year — especially at quarterback.