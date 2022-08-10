closer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Deonte Johnson was hit with a lawsuit earlier this month for failing to show up at a youth football camp held under his name, according to a report.

Johnson, who earlier this month signed a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million, was sued in federal court by FlexWork Sports Management LLC in August. On the 3rd, Cupples allegedly failed to attend camp at the stadium. May 22, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette The report cited court documents.

Deonte Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit, Johnson’s agent texted event organizers 13 minutes before the start of camp Pro Bowl wideout He arrives later in the day after his flight from Florida was canceled due to weather.

Johnson eventually left the airport because he didn’t want to wait for his second flight, according to the filings.

Camp attendees reportedly paid a $125 fee, which included a “team photo” with Johnson and other take-home extras. The suit claims it refunded more than $36,000 and seeks unspecified damages after issuing the same amount in future credits. The lawsuit also detailed additional damages related to operational costs.

Jimmy Smith #22 of the Baltimore Ravens tackles Deonte Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter on January 9, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

“As a result of Johnson’s breach, Flexwork has suffered and continues to suffer damages in an amount to be determined at trial, including interest, costs, disbursements and attorneys’ fees,” the filing read by the Post-Gazette.

Deonte Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The contract between Johnson and the company states that if he cancels after April 5, he must pay a $2,250 fee plus expenses related to the event.

