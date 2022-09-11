New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For a while there, neither the Pittsburgh Steelers nor the Cincinnati Bengals looked like they wanted to win their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers had Joe Burrow and the Bengals right where they wanted them for most of the game. However, Burrow led the reigning AFC champions to a comeback and put the team in prime position to finish the game, but Evan McPherson’s PAT attempt was blocked.

In overtime, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit his first game-winning field-goal attempt over the crossbar, but his second attempt was good as time was running out.

Pittsburgh won 23-20.

The Steelers defense had Burrow wrapped around their fingers for most of the game. Burrow had three interceptions, including a pick six from Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fumble in the first half. Pittsburgh led 17-6 at the end of the first half, but Burrow led the comeback.

He had two touchdown passes — one to Tyler Boyd and the other to Ja’Mar Chase. A touchdown to Chase at the end of regulation tied the game, but McPherson’s kick for the win was blocked.

The Steelers were solid even after losing TJ Watt and Naji Harris to injuries during the game.

Mitchell Trubisky was 21-38 for 194 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Harris. Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with five catches for 75 yards. Chase Claypool led the way on the ground with 36 rushing yards on six carries.

Fitzpatrick had 14 total tackles to go along with his impressive day. Watt had one sack before leaving with what the Steelers report is a feared torn pectoral.

Burrow was 33-53 with 338 passing yards, two touchdown passes and four interceptions. Joe Mixon led the way with 82 rushing yards and Chase had 10 catches for 129 yards and a score.