New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Commenting on the state of football today, he said the mentality of the players had changed from a “team-first to a me-type attitude”.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger expressed frustration in his final years with the Steelers and pointed to a change in team dynamics as a contributing factor to his playoff woes.

“I feel like the game has changed. I feel like the people have changed in a sense. Maybe it’s because I was spoiled when I came in. The team was very important . It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and others,” he explained.

Mason Rudolph discusses Pittsburgh QB situation, takes subtle jab at Ben Roethlisberger

“I’m probably standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. She went from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was tough.”

Roethlisberger Completed his career With two Super Bowl titles, six Pro Bowl selections and as the 2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He retired with 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes but won just three playoff games after 2010.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s hard even for these young guys. Social media. They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because even college coaches need them to win. ,” Roethlisberger added. “I know the coach [Terry] Hoeppner never codded me [at Miami of Ohio]. Neither did [Bill] cowherd.”

Roethlisberger led the Steelers Start 2020 a franchise-best 11-0 before finishing 12-4 and eventually losing to the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs. He returned for one more season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I thought I got out on my terms. I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people will think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty good last year, to be honest,” Roethlisberger said. “My arm feels like I can still go out and play. I am confident that I can still play. But that’s every day. It’s mental. One of the biggest blessings for me is not having to prepare for camp and the season. I’m all right where I am.”