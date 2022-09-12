New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Defensive end TJ Watt, the defensive player of the year, suffered a torn pectoral in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers reported.

Watt will undergo scans on Monday to determine if their fear is true, ESPN reported.

Watt ran off the field late in the game, his left side limp. As the TV camera zoomed in on Watt, it appeared he immediately knew he had torn his pec, pointing it out as he reached the sideline.

It goes without saying how much Watt means to this Pittsburgh defense, and if the tests come back positive, that leaves a huge hole on the defensive line.

Watt won Defensive Player of the Year last season with 22.5 total sacks over 16 games to lead the NFL. In this contest, he had a sack, three of his six tackles for loss and an interception by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Simply put, Watt is an irreplaceable game wrecker.

The Steelers won the game against their division rival despite Watt having to sit out the game. It almost wasn’t over when Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Mar Chase caught Burrow’s throw for the game-tying touchdown.

But safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who played brilliantly in the game, blocked the extra point. He opened the scoring with a pick-six on Burrow’s first pass attempt of the season, and his attempts on that extra point allowed him to hit a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of overtime to start the season on the right side. foot

However, with Watt’s injury, the win could be bittersweet for head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers.