Statue honoring a once-enslaved woman who won her freedom in court

The story of an enslaved woman who went to court to secure her freedom more than 80 years before the Emancipation Proclamation was relegated to the margins of history.

A group of public figures, activists and historians are hoping Sunday in the quiet town of Sheffield, Massachusetts ended with the unveiling of a bronze statue of the woman who chose the name Elizabeth Freeman when she cast off her chains of slavery 241 years ago.

Her history, while remarkable, remains relatively obscure.

State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli grew up near Sheffield in Berkshire, western Massachusetts, but only heard her story about 20 years ago. He found that many of his colleagues at Statehouse were also largely unaware of the significance of her case, which set a legal precedent that effectively ended slavery in Massachusetts.

“She’s clearly a hidden figure in American history, and I really believe that black history is American history,” Pignatelli, a Democrat, said. “But, unfortunately, black history is something that we have not been told or taught.”

The enslaved woman known as Bette could neither read nor write, but she listened.

And what she heard made no sense.

While she labored as a slave in the home of Colonel John Ashley, he and other prominent citizens of Sheffield met to discuss their grievances against British tyranny. In 1773 they wrote in the so-called Sheffield Resolutions that “mankind in the state of nature is equal, free and independent of one another”.

These words are reflected in Article 1 of the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780, which begins with the words: “All men are born free and equal, and have certain natural, essential, and inalienable rights.”

It is believed that Bette, after listening to the public reading of the constitution, walked about 5 miles from Ashley’s house to the home of Attorney Theodore Sedgwick, one of the citizens who drafted the Sheffield Ordinances, and asked him to represent her in her legal process. desire for freedom, said Paul O’Brien, president of the Sheffield Historical Society.

The case was taken by Sedgwick and another lawyer, Tapping Reeve.

At the time, women had limited legal rights in Massachusetts courts, so a male slave from the Ashley family named Brom was added to the case.

The jury agreed with the attorneys, freeing Bett and Brom on August 21, 1781.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and his wife, Diane, reside in Berkshire and have been instrumental in fundraising and organizing efforts. They led the Sunday ceremony.

“What I love about this story is that this wonderful woman, enslaved, sometimes brutalized, unable to read, listened intently to table conversation as the men she served discussed the concepts of life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. inalienable rights,” Patrick, the state’s first black governor, wrote in an email. “I love that this powerless woman could present these powerful ideas as her own and was able to convince others to check this matter out. And I love that the Massachusetts courts had the integrity to take her matter seriously.”

Pignatelli was inspired to erect Freeman’s statue last year when he attended the unveiling of a statue of Susan B. Anthony in Adams, Berkshire, where the suffragist was born.

He brought together interested parties and raised about $280,000, enough money to create an approximately 8-foot statue, as well as a scholarship fund honoring Freeman for local high school students.

Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO of BRIDGE, a non-profit organization that promotes racial understanding and justice, oversees the scholarships.

She called Freeman an icon and a trailblazer. “For me, as an African-American woman, it is amazing to follow in her footsteps,” she said.

After the lawsuit, Ashley asked Freeman to return to his house as a paid maid, but she refused and instead went to work for Sedgwick, where she helped raise his children and was known by the affectionate name Mambeth.

According to VanSant, she was a healer, nurse and midwife who bought herself a property in nearby Stockbridge.

The Sedgwicks respected Mambeth so deeply that when she died in 1829 at about 85 years of age, she was buried with them, the only non-family member on the family plot. According to O’Brien, much of what historians know about her was written by one of Theodore Sedgwick’s daughters, the writer Katherine Maria Sedgwick.

The statue, cast by noted sculptor Brian Hanlon, was erected on the grounds of the First Congregational Church, Sheffield, near Sedgwick’s home.

“We don’t know if Elizabeth Freeman went to church, but we do know that Ashley did, and enslavers used to bring enslaved people to look after their children at church,” O’Brien said.

Although about 200 people were expected to attend Sunday’s opening, the culmination of three days of celebration, organizers were unable to locate any of Freeman’s descendants.

VanSant hopes the permanent memorial will spark interest in Freeman’s history. “Perhaps her descendants will find us,” she said.