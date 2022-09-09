New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Student borrowers across the country could soon see up to $20,000 of their student debt forgiven in a massive handout announced by President Biden — but it still comes at a cost.

Student loan handout funds may be subject to state tax. Tax laws vary from state to state.

Former Mississippi State College student Dee Stegall recently discovered that she qualifies to have $20,000 at her disposal. Student loan forgiveness.

“I was very relieved to hear that relief was coming from the federal government,” Stegall said.

Does your $10K-$20K student loan handout come with a tax hit?

But that relief did not last.

“Within 24 hours, those feelings become complicated because you realize that no matter what state you’re in — Mississippi — you’re likely to pay taxes on it,” Stegall said.

Steve Rhode, a consumer loan expert, explains why student loan handout money can be taxed.

“A forgiven loan is taxed on your income tax return as if you had earned it,” Rhode says.

Mississippi borrowers are making Less than $125,000 Up to $10,000 a year in student loan debt can be forgiven and an additional $500 in taxes owed.

Pell grants are usually awarded to borrowers who need more help financially. These borrowers are eligible for $20,000 in student loan forgiveness and an additional $1,000 in taxes.

“It feels like a tax on being poor in many ways,” Stegall said.

Biden’s Student Loan Handout Taxes the Poor and Throws Gas on Inflation

So far, Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Indiana and North Carolina have announced plans to tax student loan handout funds. If you file in Virginia, Idaho, New York, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, don’t expect to be taxed.

Rhode pointed out that the tax amount is small compared to the thousands of dollars forgiven.

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness: Americans Frustrated With Rising College Costs

“If you’ve ever had to pay $1,000 in income tax or $20,000 plus interest over time in Mississippi, you know what a blessing a thousand-dollar tax bill is,” Rhode said.

Stegall said she considered any tax a blessing. According to ZipRecruiter, the average college graduate in Mississippi earns more than $32,000 a year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s not easy when you’re, you know, you’re trying to make ends meet and you’re trying to build a life for yourself as a young person,” Stegall said.

Rhode noted that the student loan forgiveness process has begun, and these laws may change.