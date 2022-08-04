New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A State Department official said on Thursday that Iran’s current relationship with China may not pose an immediate threat, but rather a positive development.

Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for a hearing on China’s role in the Middle East. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., had several questions, particularly regarding Iran. Young asked about the cooperation agreement the two countries signed in 2021 and whether it poses a threat to American forces or allies.

“There’s no direct threat to US forces at the moment, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for the region,” Lead said.

Prior to that exchange, Young and Lead discussed China’s role in the negotiations for the new Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Young asked Leaf if China’s role in the negotiations was an obstacle to the U.S. goal of achieving a stronger, longer-lasting deal, compared to the deal the Trump administration abandoned through the Obama administration.

Referring to the talks being held by a group of countries that includes China, the US and the United Kingdom, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Leaf said China is “structurally within the bonds of P5+1 efforts”. France, and Russia – plus Germany. However, Leaf expressed concern that China is not using its position to stop Iran’s bad behavior in the Middle East.

“My concern is how China doesn’t pressure Iran at appropriate points when we see dynamic activity and clear evidence that Iran is providing lethal aid, resources, etc. to extraordinarily subversive proxies,” she said. .

Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement in 2021, covering economic and agricultural activities as well as transport.

In April this year, Chinese National Defense Minister Wei Fenghe visited Iran and met with President Ibrahim Raisi. Wei said the purpose of the visit was to “enhance strategic defense cooperation” between Iran and China.