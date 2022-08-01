New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The State Department in the Biden administration has announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in the US election, specifically the activities of the Russian Troll Factory.

In a statement released Thursday, the US Department of State linked the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC (IRA), Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin, and “Russian entities and associates to engaging in US election interference.” ”

Viktorovich Prigozhin, a notorious Russian oligarch sometimes known as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “chef,” has been targeted by the United States and the European Union with sanctions since at least March in response to the war in Ukraine. However, he has been on the FBI’s most wanted list since at least February 2018, when a federal arrest warrant was issued in the US District Court for the District of Columbia after he was charged with conspiracy to defraud the US.

The new $10 million reward, offered through the State Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, seeks “information leading to the identity or location of any foreign person, including a foreign entity, engaged in or interfering with a U.S. election, as well as an act of foreign election interference.” information that may lead to prevention, frustration or favorable resolution of,” said the statement released on Thursday.

According to the State Department, the IRA is a Russian organization engaged in political and election interference activities. As early as 2014, the IRA began operations to interfere in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election, “with the strategic aim of inciting dissent.”

IRA is managed by several Russian companies, including Internet Research LLC, MediaSintez LLC, GlavSet LLC, MixInfo LLC, Azimut LLC and NovInfo LLC.

Viktorovich Prigozhin was a Russian national who funded the IRA through companies he controlled — Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, all collectively referred to as “Concord.” Concord sent funds, recommended personnel, and monitored IRA operations through reporting and interaction with the IRA’s management.

His colleagues who served in various capacities to conduct IRA intervention operations targeting the United States are listed as follows: Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Alexandra Yuryvna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavnovich Rovdali, Martozhdali Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly Aslanov, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevich Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina and Vladimir Venkov.

“They knowingly and willfully conspired to defraud the United States by undermining, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit with the intent to interfere in the US political and electoral process, including the 2016 presidential election,” the State Department said. The reward announcement is part of the US government’s “wider efforts to ensure the security and integrity of our elections and to protect against foreign interference in our elections.”

On Friday, the US Treasury Department upgraded the sanction status against Viktorovich Prigozhin, alleging that he was funding Project Lakhta, a disinformation campaign and scheme that spent tens of millions of dollars on “troll farms” and other mechanisms to target audiences in the United States. , Europe, Ukraine and even Russia. Since at least 2014, Project Lakhta has used fictitious online personas impersonating US people to, among other things, interfere in US elections, the Treasury Department said.