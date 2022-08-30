New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The State Department confirmed Tuesday that two employees were recently killed after being hit by trucks while riding their bikes in the Washington, DC, area over the past few weeks.

Both women are in their early 40s and are State Department Foreign Service officers working in Washington, DC

“We can confirm the deaths of Foreign Service Officers Shawn O’Donnell and Sarah J. Langenkamp in two recent separate incidents,” a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. “The State Department extends its deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones. We refer you to local law enforcement for additional information.”

Langenkamp, ​​a 42-year-old diplomat stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, was hit by a flatbed truck while riding his bike on Aug. 25 in Bethesda, Maryland.

Her husband Daniel also worked as a representative at the Kyiv embassy.

O’Donnell, 40, was riding his bike to work in DC on July 20 when he was struck by a Mack cement truck.

Fox News’ Cecilia Duffy contributed to this report.