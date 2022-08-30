closer
Video

Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 30

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The State Department confirmed Tuesday that two employees were recently killed after being hit by trucks while riding their bikes in the Washington, DC, area over the past few weeks.

Both women are in their early 40s and are State Department Foreign Service officers working in Washington, DC

“We can confirm the deaths of Foreign Service Officers Shawn O’Donnell and Sarah J. Langenkamp in two recent separate incidents,” a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. “The State Department extends its deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones. We refer you to local law enforcement for additional information.”

Langenkamp, ​​a 42-year-old diplomat stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, was hit by a flatbed truck while riding his bike on Aug. 25 in Bethesda, Maryland.

The US has warned that Russian civilian strikes could increase as Ukraine’s Independence Day approaches

A State Department seal is seen on a briefing room lectern before State Department spokesman Ned Price delivers a briefing at the State Department on January 31, 2022 in Washington, DC.

A State Department seal is seen on a briefing room lectern before State Department spokesman Ned Price delivers a briefing at the State Department on January 31, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Her husband Daniel also worked as a representative at the Kyiv embassy.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pauses as he speaks at a news conference after meeting with top ministers from Japan at the US State Department on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pauses as he speaks at a news conference after meeting with top ministers from Japan at the US State Department on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

O’Donnell, 40, was riding his bike to work in DC on July 20 when he was struck by a Mack cement truck.

Fox News’ Cecilia Duffy contributed to this report.

Gillian Turner currently works as a full-time news correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network as a contributor in 2014 and is based in Washington.