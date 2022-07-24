closer
Video

Gas prices are falling as oil speculators predict recession: Jackie DeAngelis

Fox News contributor David Webb, former Congressman Sean Duffy and Fox Business reporter Jackie DeAngelis focus on President Biden’s progressive mishandling of inflation amid slowly falling gas prices.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

A State Department official is facing criticism after tweeting that less driving and lower carbon emissions means higher gas prices.

“I like higher gas prices = less driving, less CO2,” said Alan Eyre, a senior State Department foreign service officer. He tweeted on Friday In response to President Biden’s tweet, he noted that American households are paying less per month on average than during “peak prices.”

Ayer describes himself as a “government bureaucrat” along with the phrase “kindness, always kindness” in his Twitter bio.

Ayer’s tweet drew widespread criticism on social media, including from former Republican congressional candidate Ron Basilian, who called Ayer a “vampire” and pointed out that gas demand is “unsustainable.”

Karine Jean-Pierre brags about falling gas prices in White House Twitter video: ‘This is so exciting, guys’

Alan Eyre, left, Persian language representative of the US State Department speaks to Iranian reporters during Iran nuclear talks on March 18, 2015 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Alan Eyre, left, Persian language representative of the US State Department speaks to Iranian reporters during Iran nuclear talks on March 18, 2015 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
(Credit: Carol Morello/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“Maybe, but I don’t think it’s sustainable, and I remember the oil embargo in the 1970s leading to a huge boom in renewables,” Eyre responded, along with the hashtag. #bekind.

Basilian responded with criticism echoed by several other Twitter users, pointing out that gas prices have caused significant struggles for Americans across the country.

The media loves Biden’s high gas prices while ordinary Americans struggle with pump records

Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are hitting record highs as demand surges and supply fails to keep up.

Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are hitting record highs as demand surges and supply fails to keep up.
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Would you be kind?” Basilian said. “Perhaps be kind to the billions of people left high and dry in this situation you admire. It’s not kind to say that a famine is a good way to start a diet.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ayer’s comments came shortly after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faced criticism for suggesting higher prices at the pump were actually beneficial. Shifting to electric vehicles.

Biden, with Covid, makes an unscheduled virtual appearance to talk about gas prices

In an interview on a radio show earlier this month, Buttigieg said the Biden administration was trying to lower the cost of electric vehicles “because when you have an electric vehicle, you You can save on gasBut you have to be able to afford it in the first place.”

“The more we all suffer from the high cost of gas, the more those who have access to electric vehicles benefit,” the former presidential candidate recently testified before Congress.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on ABC "The view" April 8, 2022 Discusses high gas prices and inflation. (Screenshot/ABC)

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appeared on ABC’s “The View” on April 8, 2022 and discussed high gas prices and inflation. (Screenshot/ABC)
(Screenshot/ABC)

Click here to get the Fox News app

The national average gas price, as of Thursday, was about $4.40. While the price is down about 20 cents from last week’s average, it’s still more than a dollar above last year’s prices and two dollars higher than when Biden first took office.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Lindsey Cornick contributed to this report.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.