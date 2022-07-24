New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A State Department official is facing criticism after tweeting that less driving and lower carbon emissions means higher gas prices.

“I like higher gas prices = less driving, less CO2,” said Alan Eyre, a senior State Department foreign service officer. He tweeted on Friday In response to President Biden’s tweet, he noted that American households are paying less per month on average than during “peak prices.”

Ayer describes himself as a “government bureaucrat” along with the phrase “kindness, always kindness” in his Twitter bio.

Ayer’s tweet drew widespread criticism on social media, including from former Republican congressional candidate Ron Basilian, who called Ayer a “vampire” and pointed out that gas demand is “unsustainable.”

“Maybe, but I don’t think it’s sustainable, and I remember the oil embargo in the 1970s leading to a huge boom in renewables,” Eyre responded, along with the hashtag. #bekind.

Basilian responded with criticism echoed by several other Twitter users, pointing out that gas prices have caused significant struggles for Americans across the country.

“Would you be kind?” Basilian said. “Perhaps be kind to the billions of people left high and dry in this situation you admire. It’s not kind to say that a famine is a good way to start a diet.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ayer’s comments came shortly after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg faced criticism for suggesting higher prices at the pump were actually beneficial. Shifting to electric vehicles .

In an interview on a radio show earlier this month, Buttigieg said the Biden administration was trying to lower the cost of electric vehicles “because when you have an electric vehicle, you You can save on gas But you have to be able to afford it in the first place.”

“The more we all suffer from the high cost of gas, the more those who have access to electric vehicles benefit,” the former presidential candidate recently testified before Congress.

The national average gas price, as of Thursday, was about $4.40. While the price is down about 20 cents from last week’s average, it’s still more than a dollar above last year’s prices and two dollars higher than when Biden first took office.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Lindsey Cornick contributed to this report.