NBA legend Dennis Rodman made waves over the weekend when he revealed his plans to travel to Russia to advocate for the release of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of drug charges.

Rodman told NBC News over the weekend that he was “allowed” to go to Russia “to help that girl.” It is not explained who gave the green light to go to Russia.

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about Rodman’s travel plans.

“Well, we’ve seen through the media, and really only through the media, that Dennis Rodman has said he wants to go to Russia. He — I want to be clear, he — he’s not traveling on behalf of the. US government,” Price said.

“I reiterate what we have now said over the last few weeks. We have made a substantial offer to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. We believe there is no option other than further negotiations through an established channel to complicate and thwart those release efforts. We have made numerous threats to American citizens. We have given very clear guidance, not the least of which is the false threat of detention, that Americans should not go to Russia. That is our message to private Americans across the board.”

The State Department has a Level 4 travel advisory to warn Americans about traveling to Russia.

“Unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, possible harassment of US citizens by Russian government security officials, do not travel to Russia, Russian government security officials’ isolation of US citizens in Russia, including detention, arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, US citizens in Russia Embassy limited capacity to assist, COVID-19-related sanctions and extremism,” the alert reads. “US citizens living in or traveling to Russia should leave Russia immediately. Be extra careful because of false arrests.”

Price said last week that the agency still classified Griner as “wrongfully detained.” He was asked about Griner and the possibility of a prisoner swap with Russia, which could include convicted arms dealer Victor Bout and another American in Russia, Paul Whelan.

“Nothing in this investigation changes our judgment that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained and should be released immediately,” Price said. “That’s why we came forward several weeks ago with what we thought was a serious, substantial proposal, asking for her release, and for Paul Whelan to be released as well.

“We are communicating with the Russians on this matter and we encourage them to continue this constructively.”

Griner’s lawyers in Russia appealed her conviction. She was arrested in February for bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils through a Moscow airport. She was found guilty and sentenced on August 4.

Rodman has a history of interacting with world leaders.

Rodman met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in 2013 and was one of the first Americans to meet him. The former Chicago Bulls star wrote to Kim in January 2014, and about 10 months later, captured American Kenneth Bae was released. to TMZ Sports. Rodman has made a handful of appearances in the country since Bey’s release.

In 2014, Rodman described Putin as “cool” in an interview on FOX Business. He said he was not talking about Putin’s politics. He said that during the interaction with Putin during his visit to Russia, he shook hands and left.