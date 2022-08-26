New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

GOP state attorneys general and conservative groups are mounting legal challenges against President Biden’s decision to cancel between $10,000-and-$20,000 in student loans for some Americans.

“We are actively considering legal options to stop the Biden administration’s abuse of power and attack on working-class Americans,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt told Fox News Digital.

Conservative groups like the Job Creators Network, which are weighing legal and political options to oppose the handout, say the argument about Biden’s ability to unilaterally cancel student loans for millions of borrowers is on shaky ground.

“This amounts to a bailout implemented through executive overreach, the administration’s illegal employer vaccine mandate and an eviction moratorium, which the Supreme Court struck down,” said Alfredo Ortiz, the group’s president. “Like Biden’s examples of the regulatory state, this move should be challenged in court.”

The first step to a legal challenge is finding someone with standing to sue. That means lawyers have to demonstrate that a decision to foreclose on a student loan causes specific harm to at least one party, and how a court blocking a writ would address that harm.

At the moment, it seems hard to find a casualty of the decision.

The Supreme Court has already held that taxpayers have no standing to sue the government and neither does Congress. Borrowers who have already paid off their loans and do not qualify for a handout are unlikely to have standing because they are not directly hurt by the White House’s action.

State governments are similarly unsustainable because student loan delinquency does not burden their finances or powers.

Legal experts say loan servicers can have the best standing for a lawsuit because they directly affect the handout. Loan servicers may argue that Biden overreached by issuing a blanket handout, instead of making a proposal to people with proven financial hardship.

However, some federal courts have previously rejected government contractors from suing against regulations that hurt their profits.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey told Fox News Digital that once the issue of standing is resolved, there is plenty of legal precedent to prevent a handout. Morrissey referenced his recent victory before the Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA, a ruling that significantly limited the federal government’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions without congressional approval.

In reaching its 6-3 decision, the high court used a long-standing legal doctrine that says congressional authority is necessary if federal agencies take major actions of major economic and political importance.

“We’re looking at a variety of questions, but the Supreme Court’s decision in my case could be the essence of the argument against the White House’s action,” Morrissey said. “It is also important to determine how closely this decision relates to any reported national emergency and whether Congress ever envisioned it coming into effect when passing the legislation championed by Biden.”

The White House announced the pardon plans on Wednesday $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the handout will cost US taxpayers approx $500 billion Or more over the next decade.

In support of this action, Biden enacted the Heroes Act of 2003. The law, passed in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and at the height of the war on terror, allows the secretary of education to waive or modify student financial aid programs during times of war or national emergency.

The law specifies that the authority applies to military personnel on active duty, individuals living in an area affected by a national emergency, and those who have experienced “economic hardship” as a direct result of war, military action or a national emergency.

Biden’s justice department cited the “financial hardship” provision in arguing that the education secretary could cancel student loans en masse because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The HEROES Act “authorizes the Secretary of Education to reduce or eliminate the obligation to repay the principal balance of a federal student loan, including on a class-wide basis, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing all other requirements of the Act are satisfied,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Christopher Schroeder.

However, critics note that the Biden administration previously argued in court that the coronavirus pandemic was over when it sought to repeal Title 42 — a Trump-era pandemic emergency order to deport illegal aliens at the border.

“The Biden administration claims that covid is over on the southern border (Title 42), but because it’s still an emergency … taxpayers must pay $300B+ for Biden’s student loan transfer,” said Chad Gilmartin, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin. McCarthy, on social media.