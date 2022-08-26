type here...
CANADA Startup airline Canada Jetlines to start flying between Calgary...
CANADA

Startup airline Canada Jetlines to start flying between Calgary and Toronto from September

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Upstart Canada Jetlines will begin flying between Calgary and Toronto starting in September. (Canada Jetlines/Instagram)

On Friday, Canada’s newest discount airline announced that its first scheduled flight will depart at the end of September.

Canada Jetlines will begin operations from its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport on September 22, with two-week flights from Toronto to Calgary and back on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The launch of Canada Jetlines is another milestone in the recovery of the travel and tourism sector,” said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.

Starting Friday Canada Jetlines Web site which fly one way from Calgary to Toronto were $99 at the lowest price and $254 at the highest price. Flight cancellations and checked baggage are available at higher rates.

The airline is using the Airbus A320 as its standard starting with one of those aircraft in 2022. The airline says it plans to operate 15 aircraft by 2025. The A320 is an economy class aircraft with 174 seats.

  • Analysis

    Start-up airlines hope to capitalize on pent-up travel demand

Ravinder Minhas, a member of the airline’s board of directors, previously told CBC News in May 2021 that Canada Jetlines sees this as a good time to launch despite airlines losing billions of dollars at the time.

“We were able to get the planes at a hell of a price,” Minhas said, adding that the airline will soon be able to offer flights to sunny destinations at lower fares.

Canada Jetlines previously planned to launch earlier this year from Toronto to Winnipeg and Moncton, but has delayed and rescheduled the launch while awaiting certification to fly.

The airline says that other routes to other destinations will be announced soon.

Previous articleFirst USA TODAY: Government website to suspend orders for free COVID tests due to limited supply
Next articleTractor beam? Toyota is developing a ‘hitchless towing’ system

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Will Grier win Cowboys backup QB job? How his ‘swagger,’ command was pleasing

FRISCO, Texas - When the Cowboys suit up for their final preseason game on Friday night, fans can...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Baltimore garbage truck catches fire, sending black smoke into the air

off Video A garbage truck catches fire in Baltimore A garbage truck...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Republican Lawmakers DOJ Trump Affidavit Amendments: ‘So Much for Transparency’

closer Video DOJ released redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit Fox News' David Spunt,...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Richard Simmons explains his absence from the spotlight amid a shocking document

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant following Nets reconciliation: ‘I call him Mr. Miserable’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Tractor beam? Toyota is developing a ‘hitchless towing’ system

closer Video Test Drive: 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland The 2022 Toyota Sienna...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News