Startup airline Canada Jetlines to start flying between Calgary and Toronto from September

On Friday, Canada’s newest discount airline announced that its first scheduled flight will depart at the end of September.

Canada Jetlines will begin operations from its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport on September 22, with two-week flights from Toronto to Calgary and back on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The launch of Canada Jetlines is another milestone in the recovery of the travel and tourism sector,” said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.

Starting Friday Canada Jetlines Web site which fly one way from Calgary to Toronto were $99 at the lowest price and $254 at the highest price. Flight cancellations and checked baggage are available at higher rates.

The airline is using the Airbus A320 as its standard starting with one of those aircraft in 2022. The airline says it plans to operate 15 aircraft by 2025. The A320 is an economy class aircraft with 174 seats.

Ravinder Minhas, a member of the airline’s board of directors, previously told CBC News in May 2021 that Canada Jetlines sees this as a good time to launch despite airlines losing billions of dollars at the time.

“We were able to get the planes at a hell of a price,” Minhas said, adding that the airline will soon be able to offer flights to sunny destinations at lower fares.

Canada Jetlines previously planned to launch earlier this year from Toronto to Winnipeg and Moncton, but has delayed and rescheduled the launch while awaiting certification to fly.

The airline says that other routes to other destinations will be announced soon.