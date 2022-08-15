Starbucks Demands Nationwide Pause in Mail Union Vote Alleging Misconduct

Enlarge this image toggle signature Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Starbucks accuses National Labor Relations Board employees of secretly collaborating with union organizers in the Kansas City area – and wants the agency to stop all mail-in voting nationwide until a full investigation is done. But union organizers immediately called the move a continuation of a broader anti-union campaign.

Blame is at the center 16 page letter Lawyers for Starbucks on Monday sent a letter to NLRB chairwoman Lauren McFerran and the agency’s general counsel.

In a letter shared by Starbucks with NPR, the company accuses NLRB staff and the union of exploiting weaknesses in the mail-in voting system to unfairly influence a unionization vote for an Overland Park, Kansas store earlier this year.

Starbucks alleges that NLRB regional staff repeatedly violated the line of neutrality, alleging that despite the mail-in order, the agency arranged for some voters to vote in person without informing Starbucks representatives.

It also states that NLRB workers shared real-time information with organizers about whether certain ballots had been received. And the company said it believes similar actions have taken place in at least two other NLRB regions.

The National Labor Relations Board was established in 1935 to protect the rights of workers to organize and bargain collectively with their employers on working conditions and other issues.

NLRB and organizers respond to Starbucks claims

When NLRB spokeswoman was approached for comment, Kayla Blado noted that the agency does not comment on open cases, but it appears that, at least for now, Starbucks’ complaints do not fall into that category as her lengthy letter is not followed. long-formalized NLRB rules for dealing with objections in elections and other circumstances.

“These issues should be raised in papers relating to the specific issues under consideration,” Blado said. “Regional staff – and ultimately the Board – will carefully and objectively review any concerns raised through these established channels, which include opportunities to seek expedited review in both cases of representation and cases of unfair labor practices.”

Trade union group Starbucks Workers United said the new allegations are part of the Seattle corporation’s broader strategy to counter unions.

“This is Starbucks once again trying to divert attention from its unprecedented anti-union campaign, including firing more than 75 union leaders across the country and simultaneously trying to stop all union elections,” the NPR group said in an email. “Workers have spoken loud and clear, winning 82 percent of union elections.”

Where do the allegations against Starbucks come from?

Starbucks says the allegations come from “an NLRB career professional” who it says is “aware of documents specifically describing a concerted effort to tip the scales in favor of the Union in the Kansas-area store election.” City (Overland Park).” Starbucks did not name the person.

When asked in a subsequent conversation if the NLRB worker used federal whistleblowing protocols or contacted the agency’s inspector general about his concerns, the company replied that the person’s supervisor had decided not to pursue their claims.

Despite Starbucks insisting its workers – known as “partners” – don’t need a union, Starbucks Workers United says more than 200 of the company’s US stores are now unionized. The initiative has gained momentum quickly over the past year, but unionized establishments represent only a small fraction of the 15,650 US stores Starbucks lists on its list. latest income statement.