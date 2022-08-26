New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

delay “Star Trek” Actress Nichelle Nichols will bravely go where few have gone before when her ashes are sent into space aboard the historic Enterprise flight later this year.

Nichols is best known for playing the iconic Lt. Nyota Uhura for three seasons. Original show 1966-1969, died on 31 July. She is 89 years old.

Launching later this year aboard the United Launch Alliance’s aptly-named Vulcan rocket, Nichols will commemorate Celestis Inc., a pioneer in spaceflight. By living long and flourishing among the stars.

Nicholas’ remains will join those of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, who died in 1991, and his late wife and first lady of “Star Trek,” Mazel Barrett Roddenberry, who passed away in 2008.

DNA from “Star Trek” actor James Doohan, who played Montgomery “Scotty” Scott and died in 2005, and visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumble, who died in February, will also be included in the mission to mark a special “Star Trek” reunion. the plane

“We are truly honored to add a legendary actress, activist and educator to the Enterprise Flight Manifesto,” said Celestis Inc. Charles M. Chaffer, co-founder and CEO, said in a release.

“Now our Enterprise flight will carry a person who fully embodies the vision of Star Trek as a diverse, inclusive and explorable universe.”

This aircraft has to fly between 150-300 million kilometers Deep space and beyond the Earth-Moon system.

On the mission, Nicholas is joined by her son, Kyle Johnson, who donates his DNA to accompany his mother on the journey.

“My only regret is that I won’t be able to stand next to my mother at the launch and share this lasting tribute,” Johnson said.

“I know she will be greatly honored by this unique experience and will enthusiastically encourage all of her fans to join us in excitement by emailing us your thoughts, affection, memories, NN inspired achievements, dreams and aspirations to embark on this flight with her. ! WOW!” Johnson said in a statement.

Fans are encouraged to submit their names and tributes to Nichols as part of a worldwide public memorial page at enterprise-flight.com, which can then be digitized and taken on the journey with her.

By Celestis200 flight capsules containing cremated remains, messages and DNA samples from clients around the world will also join the endless interplanetary space journey.

Nichols broke barriers for black women in Hollywood and advocated for space flight programs as NASA’s recruiter-in-chief.

“Nichelle Nichols is a trailblazing actress, advocate and dear friend to NASA. At a time when black women were rarely seen on screen, Nichelle as Nyota Uhura on Star Trek mirrored a civil rights-strengthened America. Nichelle’s advocacy went beyond television and transformed NASA,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

“After Apollo 11, Nichelle made it her mission to inspire women and men to join the agency, change the face of STEM, and explore the universe. A person of color to the moon under Artemis, NASA is guided by Nichelle Nichols’ legacy.”

President Joe Biden She released a statement shortly after her death last month, praising the actress for breaking stereotypes at a pivotal time in the civil rights movement.

“In Nichelle Nichols, our country has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what was possible for black Americans and women,” he said.

He said she came from a “working-class family from Illinois” and that she honed her skills. Actor and singer in Chicago Before she toured the country with Duke Ellington and “brought James Baldwin’s words to life.”

“At the height of the civil rights movement, she broke stereotypes and became the first black woman to play a leading role. A primetime television show She brilliantly portrayed Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek,” Biden said. “With unmistakable dignity and authority, she helped tell a major story that reinvented scientific exploration and discovery. And she continues this legacy by working with NASA to empower generations of Americans from every background to reach for the stars and beyond.”

Biden continued: “Our nation will forever be indebted to inspiring artists like Nichelle Nichols who show a future where unity, dignity and respect are the cornerstones of every community.”

She was praised for breaking stereotypes for black actresses, and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. personally encouraged her to stay on the TV series when he expressed doubts about working on the program. She met him at a civil rights meeting in 1967, when she decided not to return for the show’s second season.

“He said, ‘You can’t do that,'” Nichols recalled. “You’ve changed the face of television forever, so you’ve changed people’s minds,” she said the civil rights leader told her at a meeting.