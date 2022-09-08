New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nichelle Nicholas She will be laid to rest among the stars later this year when her ashes are sent into deep space aboard the Enterprise flight with the last of her “Star Trek” companions.

Nichols is best known for playing the iconic Lt. Nyota Uhura for three seasons. Original show From 1966-1969, died on 30 July. She is 89 years old. Thursday, September 8, marks the 56th anniversary of the show’s first episode and is now known as “Star Trek Day.”

Her son, Kyle Johnson, exclusively told Fox News Digital that his mother was in “very good health” before she died, and that he hoped “she could have lived a little longer,” so her sudden death devastated him. A bit confusing.

Nichols boldly went on to break barriers for black women in Hollywood and was a formidable advocate for space flight programs as NASA’s Recruiter-in-Chief.

‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

“When I was thinking about it after the arrangements and so on, especially family and very close friends what a service,” Johnson said. “But she also has a huge number of fans, supporters, people she’s influenced and inspired. I’m trying to think of the right way to accept that.”

He recalls an interesting phone call from a scientist that was like a “bolt from the blue room” and one he knew his mother didn’t want to miss.

5 African-American Ground Breakers in the US Space Program

Charles Chaffer, Celestis Inc. The CEO and co-founder proposed to honor Nichols in a very special way by including him in the monument. Space flight mission On an Enterprise flight.

Johnson said the mere chance was a “huge honor” for her late trailblazing mother.

“They will include some of her remains and mine and her DNA to go on the mission, which I greatly appreciate,” he said. “I thought there could be no more fitting and lasting tribute to her than this mission.”

“I thought there could be no more fitting and lasting tribute to her than this mission.” – Kyle Johnson

Launching later this year on the United Launch Alliance’s aptly named Vulcan rocket, Nicholas’ remains will be joined by those of late “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, who died in 1991, and his late wife and the first lady of “Star Trek.” Mazel Barrett-Rodenberry, who passed in 2008.

The cremation of late “Star Trek” actor James Doohan, who played Montgomery “Scotty” Scott and died in 2005, and visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumble, who died in February, were also included in the special “star” marking mission. Trek” reunion flight.

George Takei recalls close friendship with late ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols

Celestis has conducted 18 monumental space flights to date and five more are in the works.

Since then they’ve put “1,500 people in space,” which is “more than any government combined,” Chaffer said.

Each flight is a unique experience and the company offers seven different destinations. An “Earth Rise” suborbital mission would launch a flight capsule containing cremated remains and DNA into space before returning to Earth via parachute.

Another option offered would allow the capsule to orbit Earth on satellites or rockets that could orbit anywhere for up to 200 years and, depending on the mission’s altitude, re-enter Earth’s atmosphere like a shooting star.

Celestis also provides flights to the moon.

“We went first The Moon at NASA A request with their lead scientist, Dr. Eugene Schumacher. That flight was in 1999,” Chaffer said. To this day, Schumacher is still the only person buried on the moon, a mission undertaken by Lunar Prospector in honor of Schumacher’s services to planetary science.

Stacey Abrams as President-elect of United Earth in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

“It’s been a while, but our second mission will go on this year, and we’ll put 90 people on the surface of the moon as a memorial where people go out at night, look at the moon, and say, ‘Hey Pops!'”

Nichols and some of her late “Star Trek” teammates will be part of the first deep-space mission, which will begin Cape Canaveral, Florida, later this year and will reach “some 300 million kilometers from Earth in eternal orbit around the Sun.” Chaffer notes that her place in the stars is an “infinite voyage”.

“It’s been a while, but our second mission will go on this year, and we’ll put 90 people on the surface of the moon as a memorial where people go out at night, look at the moon, and say, ‘Hey Pops!'” – Charles Chafer, CEO of Celestis, Inc.

An important part of Nichols’ journey has been to include her fans in memorial efforts and to ensure that the people who have always been a guiding force in her career have a chance to be with her forever.

Fans around the world can send their names, tributes, drawings and images to be included in the mission with Nichols for free through Celestis Mindfiles, which will be digitized and sent aboard the Enterprise flight.

Chaffer added that for each space mission, Celestis donates to two charities that are “committed to space exploration and “Planetary Care.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Johnson, who shares his mother’s passion for space science, explained how Nichols is invested in science and education for the future.

He noted how Nichols’ involvement in fielding new astronauts positively impacted early space programs that lacked suitable candidates.

“Her vision was committed to what the show represented and aligned with the NASA feeling, but didn’t know how to implement it,” he said. “But suddenly, and I’m sure many of them are to this day, they were big fans of ‘Star Trek.'”

Johnson, who will attend the send-off later this year, will continue her mother’s legacy of inspiring future generations through the Nichelle Nichols Foundation, which begins Dec. 28 and celebrates her 90th birthday.

“The supportive messages and letters and emails and phone calls that have come in over the last 30 days have been worth more than I thought,” he said. “The kindness and thoughtfulness of so many people made it possible for me to get through this.”

When asked if she had any last words to remember her mother for, Johnson said, “Live long and prosper.”