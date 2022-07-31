‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols has died at the age of 89

(CNN) Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols Uhura, best known for his role as Lt. Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from his son, Kyle Johnson.

Nichols died of natural causes, he said.

Nichols played communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the “Star Trek” TV series and several of its film offshoots.

When “Star Trek” began in 1966, Nichols was a television rarity: a black woman in a prominent role in a prime-time television series. There had been African-American women on TV before, but they were often housewives and in minor roles; Nichols Uhura was an integral part of the multicultural “Star Trek” crew.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called it “the first non-stereotypical role played by a black woman in the history of television”.

James T. played by white Canadian actor William Shatner. Nichols is widely known for participating in one of the first interracial kisses on US television when she kissed Kirk. in An interview with CNN in 2014 Nichols said the kiss scene “changed television forever and also changed the way people looked at each other.”

After three seasons of “Trek,” Nichols devoted himself to the space program. She helped NASA make the agency more diverse, helping to recruit astronauts Sally Ride, Judith Resnick, and Guyon Bluford.

George Takei, who plays USS Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu, posted a touching tribute to his co-star.

“I want to say more about the incredible Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise and who died today at the age of 89,” Takei wrote on Twitter. “Today my heart is heavy, my eyes are shining like the stars, my dear friend.

“We lived long and prospered together,” he added alongside a photo of the pair making the iconic Vulcan salute.

The National Air and Space Museum called Nichols “an inspiration to many not only for her groundbreaking work on Star Trek, but for her work with NASA to encourage women and people of color to apply to become astronauts.” on Twitter.

Stacey Abrams, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, also paid tribute to the actress. “Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor,” Abrams wrote A photo of himself with Nichols on Twitter . “Her kindness and bravery lit the way for so many. May she always be among the stars.”

Nichols was born Grace Dale Nichols in 1932 near Chicago. (Unhappy with Grace, she took the name Nichelle as a teenager.) Her grandfather was a white Southerner who married a black woman, causing a rift in their family.

Nichols was blessed with a four-octave vocal range Performing at local clubs By then she was 14 years old. Among the artists she met was Duke Ellington, who later took her on tour. She also worked extensively in Chicago clubs and theater.

In the early 60s, she moved to Los Angeles and landed a role in the Gene Roddenberry series “The Lieutenant.” Several “Star Trek” veterans also starred in the show, including Leonard Nimoy, Walter Koenig and Majel Barrett.

While Roddenberry was creating “Trek,” he remembered Nichols. She was in Europe when the call came.

Uhura was not in the original script and Nichols was responsible for the name. She was reading a book called “Uhuru” — “freedom” in Swahili — and suggested naming her character. Roddenberry thought that was too harsh.

“I said, ‘Well, why don’t you change it, soften the ending with an ‘a’ and it becomes Uhura?’ ” she recalled. “He said, ‘That’s it, that’s your name! You named it; it’s yours.’ ”

Nichols is survived by her son, Kyle Johnson.