“Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nicholas She died on Sunday, according to a post shared by her son Kyle on her official Facebook page. She is 89 years old.

“I regret to inform you that a great light in the sky for so many years no longer shines upon us,” he wrote.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. However, her light, like the ancient galaxies that are now being seen for the first time, will live on for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and inspire. .”

Nichols is best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura in three seasons Original show, which ran from 1966-69. She also starred in each of the six “Star Trek” films from 1971 to 1991.

Kyle added in the post: “She lived a life well and was such an example to all of us. I and the rest of our family appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we recover enough to speak more. . Her services will be for family and her close friends and we We request that you respect her and our privacy.

He signed the “Star Trek” send-off, “Live Long and Prosper.”

She was praised for breaking stereotypes for black actresses, and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. personally encouraged her to be in the series. She met him at a civil rights rally in 1967, when she decided not to return for the show’s second season.

He said, ‘You can’t do that,'” Nichols recalled. “You’ve changed the face of television forever, and therefore you’ve changed the way people think,” she said the civil rights leader told her.