Star role of the queen in popular culture

Queen Elizabeth lived all her life according to strict rules and protocol. But her often serious appearance and tough upper lip haven’t stopped others from using her as inspiration for their creative endeavors.

While she may not have rated all the images, a queen is a queen, no one will ever know for sure.

Here are some of her most memorable pop culture moments.

Olympic Games in London

The role of the Queen at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London was one of centuries.

Director Danny Boyle convinced her to star in the film – Her Favorite Corgis in Tow – in which James Bond (Daniel Craig) meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace and then accompanies her to a helicopter that flew across London to the stadium.

The Queen then “parachuted” under a canopy adorned with the Union Jack flag and appeared with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and IOC President Jacques Rogge in the royal box.

Her good-natured performance received universal praise. She even received an honorary British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) as “the most memorable Bond girl.”

Queen

Helen Mirren received an Oscar as well as praise from Elizabeth herself for her performance as the Queen in this 2006 film. Mirren was invited to Buckingham Palace for dinner but was unable to attend due to previous filming.

The film deals with the aftermath of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the reaction of the Queen at the time, who believed that family grief should be personal. The media reflected how the British perceived her behavior as cold and indifferent.

The film offers a sort of behind-the-scenes look at what caused the Queen to change course and speak publicly about Diana’s death and the grief people around the world are experiencing.

Game of Thrones

Who knew the queen was a fan?

Well, she may not have been (we’ll never know for sure), but she and Prince Philip dropped by the studio in Northern Ireland where the series was partly filmed, sparking a lot of speculation that they were also secretly addicted to the series. like the rest of the world.

Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne next to Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington (second from right), Conleth Hill (center) and Lena Headey (left) on the set of the TV series in the Titanic quarter in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 24. , 2014. (Jonathan Porter/Reuters)

The Simpsons

The Queen demands the execution of Homer Simpson after he nearly kills her during the Season 15 episode “The Regina Monologues”.

During a visit to London. Homer has the family stuck at the roundabout for several hours before finally turning right through the gates of Buckingham Palace and straight into the Queen’s carriage.

You can see how it plays out here:

Naked gun

The Queen, played by actress Jeanette Charles, was the central figure in the late Canadian actor Leslie Nielsen’s 1988 slapstick comedy. Naked gun: from the archives of the police!

In fact, Nielsen’s character spends most of the movie trying to save her from being killed.

spitting image

With life-size puppets and scathing satire, the series was a staple on British television from 1984 to 1996. No one was closed to the creators, including the queen.

Co-creator Peter Lowe told the Daily Mail the Queen never complained about how she was portrayed, but the show did hear from the royal family’s lawyers after Prince Andrew was portrayed as a centerfold playboy.

Reigning queens

Andy Warhol once said, “I want to be as famous as the Queen of England.” And in 1985, he created a series of stencils called “Reigning Queens” that featured four images of Elizabeth, among other things.

The prints were put up for auction in 2012 and were acquired by the Royal Collection just in time to be on display as part of its Golden Jubilee.

They were on display at Windsor Castle as part of an exhibition called The Queen: Portraits of the Monarch.

A silkscreen print of Queen Elizabeth by Andy Warhol was part of an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2012. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

God save the queen

Far from being a tribute in any way, the Sex Pistols released their tirade in 1977 to coincide with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. It was banned by the BBC and made the band members the target of angry Britons, who found the lyrics disrespectful and offensive.

Her Majesty

The Beatles tune lasts only 23 seconds and is clearly softer than the Pistols. It appeared as the last track on Abbey Road but it was not on the original track listing, leading some to call it the first example of a hidden track in rock music.

Paul McCartney later told biographer Barry Miles, “It was pretty funny because it’s basically monarchist, with a slightly disrespectful tone, but very ironic. It’s almost like a love song for a queen.”

Funko Pop

Finally, if you’re a collector’s fan, you’re familiar with Funko Pop dolls. Well, the queen was immortalized in 2018 with her very own Funko Pop doll.