He has two Netflix specials under his belt and a Comedy tour Comedian David A. Arnold died Wednesday at the age of 54.

Arnold, who has graced the industry for decades, debuted only his second Netflix stand-up, “It Ain’t For The Week,” in July. Produced his show Kevin Hart’s production company.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, his family revealed the heartbreaking news, saying, “We are confirming the untimely death of our husband, father, brother and friend…David passed away peacefully at his home today and doctors determined the cause of death to be natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and this Please respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked by this loss.”

Jodie Sweetin says 'Fuller House' is 'a little more adult' than the original series

Arnold, whose credits include the creator of “That Girl Lay Lay.” on Nickelodeon and author of Netflix’s “Fuller House,” leaving behind two daughters and a wife.

In 2020, Arnold celebrated his anniversary of sobriety, sharing his success Facebook post.

His most recent stop on his “Pace Ya Self” tour was in San Francisco, September 2-3. His next stop will be in New Jersey on September 22-24.

No further comments from his family have been shared at this time.