Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged wife Jennifer Flavin said she is entitled to more than half of the couple’s assets in their Florida divorce because the “Rocky” star allegedly squandered their assets, court papers show.

“Husband has engaged in a willful dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital property that has adversely affected the marital property,” the Aug. 19 divorce petition said, asking Flavin, 54, to get a bigger piece. A pie in the distribution of wealth.

Stallone, 76, is worth an estimated $400 million from his movies, real-estate deals and various businesses.

Flavin, a former model from California’s San Fernando Valley region, has largely stayed out of the public eye while raising her three daughters.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Under Florida law, she is entitled to 50% in a divorce, and the former couple accumulated significant wealth during their 25 years of marriage.

“The allegation is clearly false,” said Valentina Schackness, a partner at the matrimonial law firm Cross, Schackness, Talentire, Messery LLP.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin divorce: What’s at stake in ‘Rocky’ star’s estimated $400 million split

The clause in the divorce petition doesn’t specify how Stallone allegedly siphoned off the couple’s funds, but, Shkness said, “it could be anything from gambling to supporting others if there were girlfriends or something like that.”

Flavin and Stallone married in 1997 when she was 29 and he was 51 at the Dorchester Hotel in London. However, there has been trouble in paradise recently, with Flavin being photographed in Los Angeles without her wedding band 11 days before she filed for divorce.

A few days later, Stallone was photographed covering his right bicep with a portrait of Flavin, including his beloved dog Butkis, who appeared with him in “Rocky.”

Flavin’s divorce attorney, Jeffrey Weissman, is known in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach for representing extremely high-net-worth clients.

Sylvester Stallone is going through a divorce, but he’s a superhero in his new movie ‘Samaritan.’

Abigail Beebe, a Florida Matrimonial Lawyers, admitted what appears to be an allegation of financial misappropriation. “It’s standard language but it’s not going to be included as such unless they think something has happened,” she said.

The filing further requests an injunction barring Stallone from selling or transferring his assets during the action.

The high-profile divorce is notable for its publicity, Beebe told Fox News Digital. In Florida, when rich or famous people separate, they usually file after the details of their split have been drawn up.

“Look at Jeff Bezos,” she said. “When we found out about his divorce, it was already over.”

To avoid the spotlight, Flavin also could have filed elsewhere in Florida as long as both parties agreed to a change of venue, she said.

In the petition, Flavin requested “exclusive use and possession” of the former couple’s 13,241-square-foot waterfront home, which was valued at $35 million in 2020.

The “Rambo” star has no shortage of alternative homes. He may retreat to California, where he dropped $18.2 million on a Hidden Hills mansion in March.

While Flavin has not commented publicly on the split, Stallone told Fox News Digital, “I love my family. We are working through these personal issues amicably and privately.”

Tracy Wright and Larry Fink contributed to this report.