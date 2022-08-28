Stacy Abrams trails in polls and hopes abortion rights will help her win

Enlarge this image toggle signature Riley Bunch/GPB

Riley Bunch/GPB

ATLANTA. Stacy Abrams has not always supported the right to abortion. A prominent Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist Church pastors, grew up against abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time.

But on the campaign trail for the November midterm elections, when Georgians will vote in a contentious gubernatorial race, Abrams tells the story of his change of heart in college.

“I evolved in this matter because I learned more. And I understand that abortion is not a political decision. This is a medical choice,” she said at a press conference in July.

Abortion rights have been placed at the center of the Democrats’ campaign for offices in the state of Georgia.

Supreme Court decision annulment Rowe vs. Wade and to pass the decision on abortion to the states, which raised the stakes of decisions taken at the polls. In particular, in Georgia, where shortly after the ruling, a federal appeals court decided that the state’s strict abortion law could take effect immediately.

In 2019, in a narrow vote, Georgia lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, which opponents say often happens before a woman knows she’s pregnant.

It also includes controversial language that gives legal rights to an embryo or fetus at any stage of development. This raised a number of legal questions.

For example, can a woman who has a miscarriage be prosecuted for murder, although this is not explicitly stated in the law.

The poll shows Abrams trailing slightly behind his opponent, Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who has just over two months until the November election.

But the party sees a new opportunity to boost turnout in its favor: it hopes anger over the law will mobilize the base and even win over some swing voters.

Momentum after Kansas

They have reason to be hopeful. In deeply conservative Kansas, voters recently turned out in droves to vote against a state constitutional referendum that would abolish abortion rights.

Abrams said the moment gave her hope.

“It signals to us here in Georgia that we have the same power. We are not a super-conservative state. We are a divided state,” she said. “But that division disappears when you look at what’s going on around the issue of abortion.”

Recent Poll hosted by the University of Georgia for Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that more than half of voters do not support the state’s new abortion law.

Audrey Haynes, a professor of political science at the university, said Republicans may have alienated some independent voters with their strong choice on abortion — a group that will be pivotal in November as the vote gap between candidates across the state has narrowed over the past few years. .

“Clearly, in the state of Georgia, most people – most people – are against what happened to Rowe vs. Wade“Actually, I think one of the problems Republicans have in this case is that they’re projecting a level of conservatism onto the electorate that doesn’t really exist.”

Republicans cheered the decision when a federal appeals court in Georgia extended the 2019 law after three years of litigation.

“We’re thrilled that the court has paved the way for the implementation of the Georgia Life Law,” Kemp said in the halls of the State Capitol in July.

But since the initial reaction, the party has remained silent on the issue. Instead, Republicans in Georgia and across the country are hard at work to use the disapproval of President Joe Biden and the national economy as their battle cry to voters.

National Poll from Monmouth University shows that inflation is still on the minds of voters as they face sky-high prices at the grocery store and at the gas station.

Martha Zoller, executive director of the Georgia Life Alliance and longtime conservative commentator, is skeptical that abortion, as a driving issue, will have a noticeable impact on the outcome of the election.

“I think pro-life people are already voting Republican, and pro-choice people are already voting Democrat,” she said. – In light of the economy and inflation, I still think that this issue will not be the main one. the number one question for most voters.”

An attempt at personal appeals

The top of the state ticket in Georgia is made up almost entirely of women: Stacey Abrams is running for governor, Jen Jordan is running for attorney general, and Bi Nguyen is running for secretary of state.

The party has made active efforts to engage female voters — both Democrats and Republicans — on the issue with emotional personal appeals.

“As more and more women understand what’s going on, as more and more women face the reality of this law, we’re going to see more and more women come out,” Abrams suggested.

In the basement of Abrams’ headquarters, a small group of women gathered for a heart-to-heart talk.

Abrams sat among six women with a grim expression as they shared their personal miscarriage stories.

Atlanta resident Alana Leverett emotionally described how she experienced two miscarriages – one while she was at work.



“I was confused. I felt very sad again,” she said. “But I wish I had more support to be able to say: I need a minute, I need.”

Uncertainty surrounding Georgia’s new law has sparked similar deeply personal conversations across the state, though anti-abortion opponents vehemently deny that the law will pave the way for women to be investigated for homicide after a miscarriage.

“The left is just trying to scare people,” Zoller of the Georgia Life Alliance said.

Democratic Rep. Shea Roberts was also among the group of women who gathered at Abrams’ headquarters that day.

She, too, shared her story of having an abortion after she made the decision 15 years ago to end her pregnancy after a blood test showed the baby would not survive outside the womb.

In 2020, she narrowly defeated a Republican incumbent in suburban Atlanta — her opponent was one of the few GOP lawmakers to vote against Georgia’s abortion ban in 2019.

Because suburban women are in high demand among voters, Roberts has focused part of her re-election campaign on getting Republican and independent women on the abortion issue.

“I hope this will show up at the ballot box,” she said. “I hope people understand. Yes. There are economic issues that need to be addressed right now. [a] fundamental freedom.

Georgia is not the only place where abortion rights could become a key issue in November: Planned Parenthood recently announced a $50 million investment to mobilize efforts to address the issue across the country.