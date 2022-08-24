New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams received more than $100,000 from a mysterious limited liability company that shows no online presence outside of its financial disclosure forms and corporate records, a Fox News Digital review found.

Abrams’ financial disclosure form, released in March, lists Dream Project Partners Inc. in several sections, including “statement of income” and “direct ownership interest in business entity.” The Georgia Democrat listed herself as a “board member and shareholder” and reported in the income section that she received $50,000 in 2021 and $100,000 in 2022.

The financial form says it has no obligations with Dream Project Partners Inc, and its “core activity” description is also vague.

“Developing a culturally competent technology platform for entrepreneurs,” the disclosure form said.

Even though Stacey Abrams is tied to several abolitionist groups, she does not support cheating police

The other online presence for the opaque company is in Delaware business records, which list it as a domestic corporation incorporated in June 2021.

Delaware, known for its permissive corporate secrecy, does not require managers or members to be listed in formation documents. Instead, it only allows the registered state agent’s name and address as options. Dover-based Resident Agents Inc. Its documents include a registered agent.

Abrams, who described himself as a “Yale-trained tax attorney” earlier this year, also disclosed his ties to several other limited liability companies. According to a search of Georgia state records, she serves as a “managing member” of Davis Hall LLC, which was renamed Cella Technologies LLC until 2021. Abrams lists this as her “personal office,” according to the forms.

More than 100 Georgia Sheriffs Condemn Stacey Abrams for Ties to ‘Defund the Police’ Foundation

Meanwhile, the forms show that Abrams also owns Hall Davis LLC, which deals with “general business” matters. The repeat gubernatorial candidate said in a financial disclosure that she has more than 5 percent ownership interest in both companies and that each has a market value of more than $5,000.

Abrams’ net worth has grown exponentially over the years as she has worked in the private sector. She is now worth $3.17 million, a significant increase from the $109,000 net worth she reported four years ago.

Abrams earlier this year pushed back on criticism of her growing wealth, telling The Associated Press that she believes “everyone should have the opportunity to thrive.”

“And because I had three years in the private sector, I took advantage of all three years and during that time, I tried to do everything I could to not only be successful personally, but to help the Georgian people.” Abrams said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Abrams also earns her living by doing book deals and giving dozens of speaking engagements. Abrams will be Publication of another children’s book “Stacey’s Notable Books” in December.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Abrams campaign multiple times with a series of questions regarding Abrams’ involvement in Dream Project Partners, Davis Hall LLC and Hall Davis LLC, but the campaign did not receive a response.