Georgia Democrats have two prominent faces of their party in the Peach State, Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock is hoping to repeat his previous success in the upcoming November by-elections.

In 2018, Abrams overwhelmingly won the Democratic gubernatorial primary race and finished second in the general election to Republican Brian Kemp by less than two percentage points, establishing her as the de facto party boss in the new battleground state.

Two years later, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in nearly 30 years, and Democratic Senate candidates Warnock and Jon Ossoff were both elected to the United States Senate next month.

Now Abrams and Warnock are at the top of the Democratic ticket together for the first time, as the party tries to repeat its success in a difficult midterm election landscape. The outcome will again help determine the balance of power in Washington and whether Republicans retain their dominance in state government.

“Georgia is a blue state,” party chair Nikema Williams said Saturday at a state convention in Columbus. “Together we will continue to defy the odds, turn every wheel blue and push our state to greater heights.”

Yet Williams and others agree that 2022 will not be a replay of the last two cycles.

Abrams, in her gubernatorial race rematch with Brian Kemp, isn’t running against a lesser-known Republican secretary of state but a well-placed incumbent.

Warnock, no longer a political novice, is trying to distance himself from the unpopular president who once campaigned for him. This is exactly what challenger Herschel Walker is relentlessly trying to do by criticizing Warnock as a rubber stamp for the White House.

In 2018, Kemp topped Abrams by 55,000 votes out of 4 million. Biden edged Trump by less than 12,000 votes out of 5 million. About 4.5 million Georgians voted in Senate runoffs two months later; Warnock and Ossoff won by 2 percentage points and 1.2 percentage points, respectively.

Democrats hope the January 5, 2021 voter turnout will be even higher. Georgia needs a majority of votes to win statewide office, and liberal candidates could force a runoff.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz recently told Fox News Digital that Republican voters were “disappointed” in Georgia’s 2021 Senate special election, which is why the seat turned blue, but predicted GOP voters won’t stay home after this year’s loss. The state’s two Democrat senators from Georgia have become a rubber stamp for the angry socialist caucus in the Democratic Party.”

“It’s not easy for a Democrat senator at the top of the ticket to try to get re-elected when the president is at -20 or -30 in the state,” said the senator, adding that he believes Georgia is a “major pickup opportunity” when Warnock is running. to the left rather than the nature of his state.

