New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, has repeatedly said she does not support defending the police, but her involvement with multiple left-wing groups and individuals who support anti-police causes tells a different story.

Abrams currently serves as a board member and governor of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which tweeted #DefundThePolice in March of this year and #AbolishThePolice in February. The foundation held an event in early February titled “Becoming Abolitionists—A History of Failed Police Reforms & Vision for True Public Safety,” moderated by Foundation President and CEO Carmen Rojas.

Rojas, a supporter of the abolitionist movement, donated $7,600 to the Abrams campaign, the contribution limit for the primaries and general election in Georgia.

“Defund the police,” Rojas declared in April 2021.

“It’s not reforming,” Rojas tweeted on August 4, 2020. “Abolish the police.”

Stacey Abrams serves as a board member and governor of the foundation that supports #abolishthepolice

Abrams, who joined the Marguerite Casey Foundation in May 2021, received at least $52,500 in income from the foundation, according to her financial disclosures. Her campaign previously told Fox News Digital that Abrams did not share the same views as the foundation, but a press release from the foundation weeks after she became one of its governors shows she supports its expanded anti-police efforts.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation launched the “Answer the Rebellion” initiative in late May 2021, which includes increased financial support for liberal groups working on law enforcement issues. It formed a coalition with other high-dollar grant-making organizations that supported defunding police groups. The initiative received unanimous support from its board, including Abrams.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation has also awarded millions of dollars to professors and scholars who espouse abolitionist views. In December, the foundation announced the recipients of the 2021 Freedom Scholars Awards, which gave $250,000 to each of six professors “who have distinguished themselves in research in critical fields, including abolitionist, black, feminist, queer, radical, and anticolonial studies.”

One of the recipients, UCLA professor Robin Kelly, previously hailed the Palestine Liberation Organization—a US-designated terror group—as “revolutionary fighters” and “models for us dedicated to black liberation and socialism.” The Free Beacon reported.

The Marguerite Casey Foundation also gave grants to left-wing groups seeking to defund the police, according to a review of their tax forms.

In 2020, the foundation awarded $250,000 to the Movement for Black Lives, a pro-abolition coalition of more than 50 groups, including Black Lives Matter, that “prisons, police and all other institutions that perpetrate violence against black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that value and affirm the advancement of black lives,” according to its website. done

George Soros Throws $1M Behind Stacey Abrams’ Second Gubernatorial Run

In 2020, the Marguerite Casey Foundation also gave $200,000 to the Black Organizing Project, part of a 13-group committee trying to defend the Oakland police. That same year, the foundation sent $200,000 to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which bailed out a Black Lives Matter activist who tried to assassinate Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in February.

Abrams previously co-chaired the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (BVBJ), a racial justice organization that has awarded tens of thousands of dollars to activists seeking to defend and abolish the police.

The same company is funded in part by an executive of Alibaba, a Chinese company that reportedly helped develop surveillance technology used against Uighur Muslims.

Abrams was later named BVBJ’s “co-chair emeritus” after she announced her second gubernatorial run, and her photo is still on the website. Her campaign previously told Fox News Digital that she currently has no role in the organization.

Abrams is also releasing a new children’s book this December with illustrator Kit Thomas, who Abrams hailed as “super talented” after releasing their first book, “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words,” in December 2021.

Thomas shared a post saying “F— the police” during the George Floyd unrest.

“Pigs hugging and kneeling with protesters is a resistance tactic designed to quell and neutralize rebellion. Don’t fall for it,” read an image shared by Thomas on June 2, 2020. People as soon as the photo op is done. F— the police.”

Also, the host of a June fundraiser for Abrams, actress Stephanie Beatriz, donated at least $10,000 to the bail fund group Community Justice Exchange, whose mission centers on decriminalizing prisons and depolicing.

Abrams also previously served as executive director of the Roosevelt Institute’s Southern Economic Advancement Project (SEAP), a liberal think tank that seeks to abolish the filibuster and put racial justice at the center of all government policymaking.

“Because our racial disparities are so stark in all aspects of the American economy and society, no policy, while facially race-neutral, is race-neutral in practice,” the Roosevelt Institute said in a report last year. “The design of all policy proposals—large and small—must pay attention to racial outcomes. All policies, from vaccine distribution to higher education funding to tax reform, have racial implications. Recognizing this fact, and always considering race in policymaking, is therefore critical.”

The company paid Abrams at least $708,324 from 2019 to 2021, according to a financial disclosure statement filed in March.

Over 100 Georgia Sheriffs Condemn Stacey Abrams Over ‘Defund the Police’ Foundation Ties

During the George Floyd unrest in 2020, Abrams attempted to rebrand the “defund” aspect of the police movement, favoring “reform and transformation” of law enforcement instead of abolishing policing altogether.

“I think we’re being lured into this false choice idea,” Abrams said in June 2020. “How do we see the role of law enforcement, how do we see the architecture of public safety, and how do we invest in the transformation, not only in the work they do to protect us, but the work we do to protect and build our communities. And that’s the conversation we’re having: we need to explain that.” We use different languages, but fundamentally we must have reformation and transformation.”

The Stacey Abrams Group paid the private security firm more than $1.2 million last year

Now, Abrams is trying to stay away from the movement. The campaign has repeatedly told Fox News Digital, “Stacey Abrams does not and has never supported defending the police.”

Fox News Digital asked Monday why Abrams would continue to serve on the board of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, while also saying she does not support defunding police and whether she would be willing to disavow the police and abolitionist movements, but did not respond.

Abrams hit back at her opponent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, in July when his campaign launched an ad linking her to the Defund the Police movement. In the statement, Abrams accused Kemp of trying to distract Georgians from her record, which she said shows she has supported law enforcement throughout her political career.

“Brian Kemp wants you to fear me. Why? He thinks it will distract Georgians from the truth,” Abrams said in the statement. “As a member of the Legislature, I have worked together [Georgia Bureau of Investigations]We must work with the Sheriff’s Association and our police departments to ensure they have the resources, training and support they need.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I support law enforcement. And law enforcement agrees. Brian Kemp wants to beat me up for my honesty and lie about my record, but my parents taught me to tell the whole story, the truth,” she said.

Filings reviewed by Fox News Digital showed that Abrams’ campaign was receiving large donations from out-of-state Democratic mega-donors such as billionaire George Soros and Hollywood director Steven Spielberg.

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.