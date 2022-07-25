New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is releasing another children’s book with illustrator Kit Thomas after Thomas shared a post saying “F— the police” during the 2020 George Floyd unrest.

“Pig hugging and kneeling with protesters is a counter-insurgency tactic designed to quell and neutralize insurgency. Don’t fall for it,” Reads a picture Shared by Thomas on 2 Jun 2020.

“Right after the photo was taken they were kneeling, shooting, beating and teargassing. F— the police,” the post read.

Abrams praised Thomas as “wildly talented” following the release of the children’s book “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” in late December.

Stacey Abrams serves as a board member and governor of the foundation that supports #abolishthepolice

“Deepest thanks to the extremely talented @kitt_thomas_art for giving shape, vitality and fun to this story about perseverance and speaking up,” Abrams tweeted.

Abrams and Thomas released another book on Dec. 13, “Stacey’s Remarkable Books,” aimed at readers ages 4-8 and “based on a true story from Stacey Abrams’ childhood” about the “life-changing power.” of books.”

In the same 2020 post, Thomas, who recently won the 53rd NAACP Image Awards for “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words,” shared an image that read, “Your silence is complicit and anti-black.”

Abrams hits back at ‘defund the police’ claims with new ad promoting supporting law enforcement

“Times are hard for black people right now, so non-black friends- please remember this,” Thomas wrote. “Your black friends are experiencing collective trauma. Check in on them, but don’t neglect to ask if they’re comfortable first. But at the same time, don’t use this as an excuse to stay silent. The black community needs you right now, and we need you to help us create long-term change. I encourage brands and companies to speak up too. Enough is killing us, enough complexity.”

Abrams tried to distance himself after initially supporting the Fund the Police movement in the wake of the Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. She told Fox News Digital earlier this month, “I’ve never supported efforts to defund. The police.”

Essentially, Abrams attempted to rebrand the “defund” aspect of the Defend the Police movement as favoring “reform and transformation” of law enforcement, rather than abolishing policing altogether. But Abrams also currently serves as a board member of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which tweeted #DefundThePolice in March of this year and #AbolishThePolice in February. Abrams received at least $52,500 in income from the foundation, according to her financial disclosures.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Carmen Rojas, the foundation’s president and CEO, is also a donor to Abrams’ campaign and has repeatedly supported dismantling the police and prison systems.

Although Fox News Digital recently revealed that she supported the group’s expanded anti-police efforts through its “Answer the Rebellion” initiative in late May 2021, Abrams’ campaign said she disagreed with the foundation’s stance on paying police.