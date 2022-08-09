New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A St. Louis woman who poured lighter fluid on a 7-Eleven during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and three months in prison.

Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of conspiracy to commit arson.

She admitted to pouring lighter fluid into the store as it was being robbed on June 1, 2020, then tried to set the fire and start it again, according to a plea deal she filed with prosecutors.

Someone else later successfully started a fire that burned the 7-Eleven to the ground.

Nebraska police arrested Laurel after four people died

Justin Canmore, another suspect who helped Turner pour lighter fluid and set the store aisle on fire, was sentenced to three years in prison last year.

Weeks of protests and riots erupted in St. Louis and around the United States in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On the evening of June 1, 2020, some protests turned into riots after four police officers were shot in St. Louis. All of them suffered life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Stephen Cannon, 26, was found guilty last month of killing retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, who was shot and killed in early June 2020 while responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s pawn shop that had been robbed.