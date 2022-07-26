New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Historic rainfall around St. Louis on Tuesday led to flash flooding that submerged cars in a river of water on Interstate 70 and trapped people in their homes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in St. Louis said early Tuesday morning that a record 6 to 10 inches of rain fell in the St. Louis metropolitan area, resulting in heavy flooding and road closures.

St. Louis recorded 8.06 inches of rain in the five hours since midnight, breaking the city’s old daily rainfall record of 6.85 inches set in August 1915, the NWS said.

Firefighters responded to about 18 homes with significant flooding and trapped residents, the St. Louis Fire Department said. Early on Tuesday, firefighters rescued six people and six dogs from the floodwaters by Zodiac boat, while another 15 people chose to take shelter, officials said.

The Pacific Northwest is expected to experience heavy heat this week

Video footage shared on social media showed the downpour turning I-70 into a river, with several vehicles trapped in high water.

Some videos showed firefighters checking on motorists on a flooded road.

Another user shared a photo of floodwaters nearly rising over the roofs of cars on her street in St. Louis.

Although the NWS says rainfall will taper off around 10 a.m., a flash flood warning is in effect for areas around O’Fallon, St. Charles and St. Peters until 12:15 p.m. local time.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Click here to get the Fox News app

The agency warned of the possibility of isolated thunderstorms with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail Tuesday afternoon and evening across southeast and east-central Missouri.

In addition to record rainfall and thunderstorms, a heat advisory is also in effect for parts of southeast Missouri Tuesday afternoon and evening, with high heat index values ​​of 100 to 110 degrees, the agency said.