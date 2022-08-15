New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Will Zalatoris has the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making a birdie in a three-hole playoff.

The heartache of two previous playoff losses this year — the major one — after a wild finish at TPC Southwind came as relief for Zalatoris. He took a penalty drop from the rocks that framed the par-3 11th green and it ended when he holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat Sepp Straka.

Zalatoris broke into the world’s top 10 and took the No. 1 spot at the FedEx Cup, guaranteeing him an $18 million prize in two weeks.

He’s clutch as he scrambles. That said with a 10-foot par save on the 18th in regulation for a 4-under 66 to post at 15-under 265.

Straka, already a winner of this year’s Honda Classic, narrowly missed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 67 to win.

The two were even on the 18th on the first extra hole. Then, as Straka said after the loss, “it’s going to be a little crazy” on a course like that, and the no. A closing hole like 18.

Zalatoris went a few feet off the tee, off the cart path and over the boundary fence, leaving him with no choice but to chip out. Straka did not clear the water to the left, but was inside the danger line. He picked up the penalty drop and hit it 7 feet. Zalatoris hit his third to just 15 feet and made par. Straka caught up with him and they moved into 11th place.

Zalatoris watched as his tee shot hit the bank and then the rocks, then the ball bounced seven times before coming to rest next to the lip of the grass. He struggled even though the ball was dry. But Staka went right and took a bounce off the slope, off the rocks and into the water.

Straka went into the back bunker and blasted to 4 feet. Zalatoris studied his options on how to get out of the rocks before wisely deciding to head for the drop zone. He hit his wedge to 7 feet and raised both hands above his head as the putt fell.

“It’s great that that decision paid off,” Zalatoris said.

He won $2.7 million from his first PGA Tour postseason event, and it came off playoff losses at Torrey Pines and Southern Hills at the PGA Championship. Zalatoris also missed a 15-foot putt on the final hole of the US Open that would have forced a playoff.

Straka, who went bogeyless in the final 13 holes of regulation, moved up to No. 8 in the standings and guaranteed his first trip to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Lucas Glover came away with a consolation prize. The former US Open champion enters the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 121, knowing only the top 70 will advance to the next tournament.

Glover finished with a 66 and wound up in a tie for third. Not only is he one of four players to break into the top 70, he’s now ranked 34th and has a good chance of being part of the top 30 who will go on to play for the $18 million first prize at the Tour Championship.

Adam Scott, Andrew Putnam and Wyndham Clarke also cracked the top 70, and there was reason to think he blew his chances when he played a four-hole stretch at 4-over par and had to save par on the 18th. 72. He finished 70th by three points.

Meanwhile, the world No. 1 is with Masters champion Scotty Scheffler, who missed the cut and spent Sunday playing Pine Valley for the first time.

British Open champion Cameron Smith could win in his place, and he heads into TPC Southwind with a two-shot lead. And then he went back four shots without hitting a single shot. Although Smith took a penalty drop in the third round, Smith was given a two-shot penalty after rules officials reviewed that the ball still hit the red hazard line.

They checked with Smith, who confirmed he had hit the line. He birdied the first hole and made only one other birdie, shooting a 70 and tied for 13th. Smith declined interview requests.