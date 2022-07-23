St. John’s Pride Parade Postponed Due to Heat Warning

Organizers say it was not an easy decision. On Monday, they will meet with city officials to set another date. (Presented by Alik Tsui)

The St. John’s Pride Parade, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been postponed due to heat warnings.

The organizers say it was not an easy decision. On Monday, they will meet with city officials to set another date.

In a press release, St. John’s Pride says that with a forecast of 28 degrees and a potential humidity of 34 degrees, combined with the parade taking place during the peak heat of the day in an unshaded location, they calculated the risk to parade participants. too big.

“The safety of our participants, volunteers and spectators must remain our top priority,” they said.

This comes just hours after organizers of the Tely 10 road race also decided to postpone the Sunday morning race due to heat.

